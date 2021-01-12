  1. Home
5 Stylish jackets to have this WINTER to keep yourself warm

Winter dressing can be a daunting task as you want to keep it stylish and warm as well. Jackets are a mandatory inclusion in your wardrobe for winter. Let us have a look at 5 jackets that you must have in your closet to keep it warm and fashionable.
Sweater weather is here and as we approach the peak of the winter season, let us take you through a collection of must have apparels for your winter wardrobe. Winter is all about layering with jackets and fur coats. Some prefer to keep it lowkey, while others tend to go a bit extra during winter. Whatever your style may be, jackets are a must have piece of clothing for winters.

A slight dip in the temperature and it is time to don your favourite jacket. Jackets are essential pieces of clothing in your wardrobe to complete your look. A jacket can transform your entire look without making you look messy or underdressed for winter. 

Here are 5 must have jackets to adorn this winter and include in your wardrobe.

1. Bomber jacket

Bomber jackets are a quick fix for your winter look. They can be paired with anything and don’t need much effort. It will keep you warm, cosy and stylish. A basic bomber jacket can be paired with jeans, boots or sneakers to give you a sporty and trendy look. 

2. Leather jacket

The experience of owning a leather jacket is in itself an art. Wearing a leather jacket if a form of expression in fashion terms. You can pair a leather jacket with black leggings, midi skirts, shorts or jeans. 

3. Denim jacket

For a simple and casual look in winter, denim jackets work perfectly well. You can wear denim jackets with a denim skirt, midi skirt or jeans. Denim jackets look super cool and can be styled with your everyday look. 

4. Puffer jacket

Puffer jackets have slowly become a trend again. They look chic, cool and warm. You can wear a puffer jacket with jeans or jeggings. Puffer jackets can be worn in your everyday look or for a day outing.

5. Faux fur jacket

Besides a good puffer jacket, one needs to own a faux fur jacket. They go with all your outfits and look chic. It can be worn for a night event or a house party. You can pair it with a skirt and boots.

