5 Stylish jackets to have this WINTER to keep yourself warm
Sweater weather is here and as we approach the peak of the winter season, let us take you through a collection of must have apparels for your winter wardrobe. Winter is all about layering with jackets and fur coats. Some prefer to keep it lowkey, while others tend to go a bit extra during winter. Whatever your style may be, jackets are a must have piece of clothing for winters.
A slight dip in the temperature and it is time to don your favourite jacket. Jackets are essential pieces of clothing in your wardrobe to complete your look. A jacket can transform your entire look without making you look messy or underdressed for winter.
Here are 5 must have jackets to adorn this winter and include in your wardrobe.
1. Bomber jacket
Bomber jackets are a quick fix for your winter look. They can be paired with anything and don’t need much effort. It will keep you warm, cosy and stylish. A basic bomber jacket can be paired with jeans, boots or sneakers to give you a sporty and trendy look.
2. Leather jacket
The experience of owning a leather jacket is in itself an art. Wearing a leather jacket if a form of expression in fashion terms. You can pair a leather jacket with black leggings, midi skirts, shorts or jeans.
3. Denim jacket
For a simple and casual look in winter, denim jackets work perfectly well. You can wear denim jackets with a denim skirt, midi skirt or jeans. Denim jackets look super cool and can be styled with your everyday look.
4. Puffer jacket
Puffer jackets have slowly become a trend again. They look chic, cool and warm. You can wear a puffer jacket with jeans or jeggings. Puffer jackets can be worn in your everyday look or for a day outing.
5. Faux fur jacket
Besides a good puffer jacket, one needs to own a faux fur jacket. They go with all your outfits and look chic. It can be worn for a night event or a house party. You can pair it with a skirt and boots.
