5 Times Alia Bhatt embraced the retro vibes like a bonafide diva

Your closet needs a pretty treatment time and again. Whether you’re going after a pattern with long-standing love, or the one that’s dropped recently at the fashion doors, your style game should only get bigger and better. Take polka dots, for instance, they're no longer considered as out of trend. B-town's cutest star, loves this print.

Classic hue? Check. Supremely classy? Double-check. Need more attributes to woo you? The Raazi actress picked out a one-shoulder jumpsuit as her outfit for a movie promotion. The black and white polka dot fit bore a white drawstring tie that cinched her waist. Clear strap stilettos sealed her look. Accessories weren’t called for since the one-piece played the casually chic role so very perfect.

Alia’s wardrobe will never lock itself in letting more ethnic ensembles feel at home. Swearing by another desi look was with the green hue that caught our eye. Sabyasachi’s bandhani palazzo suit featured a close neck and three-fourth sleeves kurta that had gold embroidery attached at the hemlines including that of the matching dupatta.

Indulge in the glory of pretty blues while you channel your inner retro queen. The Gully Boy starlet donned a navy blue V-neck maxi kurta with polka dots printed on it and buttons placed at the front. The three-fourth sleeved attire opened into a slit from her waist. Denim blue pants added to the monochrome fun.

If there’s a dress that can never look boring, this would be it. The Dear Zindagi actor’s Giambattista Valli V-neck breezy dress came with ruffle details that sat at the neckline and dual-toned polka dot appliqué spread all over the dress. Alia partnered her dress with nude ankle-strap heels and no accessories were chosen.

Taking both the traditional and modern-day route was this Sabyasachi off-shoulder maxi dress. The polka dress entailed embroidery work and prints towards the hemline. Gold-hued chaandbaalis and peep-toe red heels completed this look.

Which outfit did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

