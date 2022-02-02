5 Times Alia Bhatt looked ENTHRALLING in shades of purple

Purple is one of those hues that has become everybody’s favourite only in recent times. The hue was quite rarely seen in fashion and every time one decks up in a shade of purple it sure did make heads turn. But these days, rare has a common term and with Pantone’s colour of the year being a ‘Veri Peri’ shade of purple, everyone wants to own a piece of it! Different shades of the colour can reverberate different vibes. It could be fun, youthful, royal or even bridal!

Alia Bhatt seems to love the hue and has sported different styles in multiple shades of purple. Take a look at each of her enthralling looks and how stunningly she sported each.

Her last Diwali look in Sabyasachi bandhani print lehenga was the talk of the town for a while and is still in our hearts! The monochromatic purple look was not just like any ordinary lehenga. Her deep v-neck cut-out blouse and its open-back with tie-up detail gave a good amount of glamour factor. With her naturally blow-dried hair, subtle yet flushed minimal makeup and a tiny purple bindi, Alia completed her festive ready look.

We also loved her purple sequin embellished Manish Malhotra lehenga that gave the perfect touch of the west in its word in its desi silhouette. She styled her bustier crop top and high waisted lehenga skirt sans dupatta. Ensuring all eyes were on her the fine detailing of her glamorous outfit in all shades of purple, the actress ditched accessories and opted for subtle makeup with kohl-lined eyes, loads of mascara and glossy pink lips.

During Kalank promotions, Alia rocked several stunning Anarkali suits and this striking purple look was one of her bests! Embroidered with delicate birds and flowers in shades of gold, pale green and powder pink, her purple look is a perfect pick for any grand event. The diva complimented the embroidery on her suit with golden jhumkas and kept her look regal! Dewy makeup and centre-parted hairstyle rounded off her ethnic avatar.

Her bright purple jumpsuit was dopamine dressing done right. The vivid number from Galvan London featured a deep revealing neckline with a notch and flared bottoms. She styled it minimally with no accessories, minimal makeup and nude heels. The Raazi actress pulled her hair back into a messy ponytail and looked cheerful as ever. Bookmark her dope look for a fine evening party, date night or clubbing.

In the lightest shade of purple, Alia’s pretty wrap dress was a cosy and stylish choice. The mini dress was from her go-to label Summer Somewhere. Alia's lavender dress featured a deep V-neckline, full sleeves and a wrap-style in the front that hugged her body and showed off her hourglass figure. She kept it simple by going sans accessories and opted for simple white strappy stilettos instead. It can be an ideal look for a brunch date.

Which of her ravishing looks in shades of purple do you like the most? Tell us in the comments below.

