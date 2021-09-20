5 Times Alia Bhatt looked resplendent in a black gown

has been spotted in ethereal gowns time and again that she has so effortlessly carried. Her red-carpet wear is usually graceful, lightweight and eye-catching. She is seen experimenting with colours and textures but loves to stick to the versatile colour black most of the time. Here are all the times she looked magical in a black gown.

Alia Bhatt walked the red carpet in a black embellished gown by Roberto Cavalli Couture. The gown featured a plunging neckline and a thigh high slit that showed off her toned leg. The sexy lace number bore a cascading waterfall trail. Alia skipped the accessories and teamed the sheer gown with a pair of strappy black heels.

Alia Bhatt set the red carpet on fire as she walked in a head-turning corseted black gown by Ralph & Russo. The black gown was heavily embellished with silver and featured a corset bodice that flaunted her curves and a voluminous train that added just the right touch of drama. Alia ditched the accessories since the gown was already heavily embellished and she let it do all the talking.

Alia looked like a vision in black as she dolled-up in a black sequined gown by Silvia Tcherassi. The strappy gown featured a thigh-high slit that helped her flaunt her legs and a bow detail that added an extra touch of femininity. The Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani actress chose the minimal path as she skipped the accessories and simply styled the look with black heels.

Alia opted for a black chiffon gown by Cinq a Sept for and Nick Jonas’ engagement bash. The gown was decked in ruffles and featured an embroidered text around the waist. She chose to style the silky dress with a Stella McCartney bag and transparent heels.

Alia graced our eyes as she dressed up in a black embellished tiered gown by Needle and Thread. The strappy gown was cinched at the waist with a satin band and featured a plunging neckline. Alia let the frilly gown take the centre stage as she ditched the accessories.

