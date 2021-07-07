5 Times Alia Bhatt looked like the ultimate ‘ladki beautiful’ in salwar suits

This festive season, get inspired by our very own B-town diva who likes to keep her looks simple yet elegant.

has been a fashion icon since she stepped foot into the B-town industry. From her stunning date-night looks to her dazzling bridesmaid attires, Alia Bhatt has been a fashion inspiration for all young girls and aspiring fashionistas! The actress has been spotted in several traditional looks that she has so effortlessly carried. She loves to style simple yet elegant salwar suits in her own modern way. Her salwar suits are usually fun, lightweight and eye-catching. She is seen experimenting with colours and textures and always keeping her jewellery and accessories as minimal as possible. Here are some of her salwar suit looks that we absolutely adore!

If simplicity and grace had to be personified, Alia Bhatt would do a great job! Alia looked extremely graceful as she stepped out wearing a blue floral anarkali by Anita Dongre. The full-sleeved outfit bore a deep neckline and radiant white print. The actress maintained the simplicity of the look by opting for a no make-up look and she simply chose chunky silver earrings and silver flats to amplify the overall attire.

Alia picked out the perfect ethnic wear for summers and she did not disappoint us. She was donned in an easy-breezy salwar suit from Sabyasachi that screamt comfort! The white cotton floral suit set featured a long kurta and wide-leg palazzos, teamed with a plain dupatta that bore a thick multi-coloured border. The Raazi actress completed the look with silver jhumkas and golden kolhapuris.

Count on Alia Bhatt to give every bridesmaid just the perfect styling tips. She was all dolled up in a sharara suit from Sabyasachi which she carried like a queen. The suit set featured a short straight-fit spaghetti-strapped kurti that was decked in intricate gold-toned embroidery and hugged her curves in all the right places! It was teamed with flared, velvet sharara pants and a matching sheer dupatta with little floral bootis all over. Alia let her collarbones show as she ditched a neck piece and chose gold-toned earrings.

Alia looked impeccable in ivory as she made heads turn in an embellished sharara set by Anita Dongre. The set featured a spaghetti strapped short kurti adorned in intricate silver design paired with flared sharara pants and a simple, long dupatta with a thick gold border. The Brahmastra actress completed the look with a pair of silver oxidised earrings.

Alia looked like a vision in white yet again as she stepped out in a white full-sleeved anarkali set by Manish Malhotra. The outfit was decked in intricate embroidery and featured a plunging round neckline. She completed her outfit with a breezy white dupatta that came with a sleek embroidered border. The Kalank actress topped off her outfit with a pair of silver jhumkas with emerald detailing and a pair of white strappy heels.

