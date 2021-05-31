5 Times Alia Bhatt made our hearts go ‘Mast Magan’ as she looked ethereal in sarees

Alia Bhatt and sarees are a match made in heaven and here’s proof! Check it out

Sarees have always been that quintessential piece of clothing that every Indian woman loves. Whether it’s a festive occasion or a wedding, sarees are a classic and looks good every time you play dress up. Over the years, we’ve seen celebs donning some of the most stunning creations with traditional yet modern elements gracing their closets. is one such celebrity whose journey with sarees is note-worthy.

Back in the day, Alia barely picked sarees and stuck to her anarkalis and lehengas for festive occasions. Now, the diva is seen rocking some of the most gorgeous drapes and here are our favourites from her collection.

You can never go wrong with a classic red saree and this tulle Sabyasachi drape is quite the treat. Letting the saree do all the talking, Bhatt kept the rest of the look simple with a sleek bun and glowing makeup. Only a pair of statement earrings accessorised her look making her look like a true diva!

Another one of our favourites is this floral Manish Malhotra drape. Instead of picking up a heavy drape, we loved how she channelled her inner 21st Century woman and picked an easy saree and styled it with statement earrings. Leaving her hair down in soft waves, she then kept her makeup look glowy and natural for the night.

While easy wonders are her go-to, the actress also showed us how to go all out traditional in a Bandhani saree. She let the bright colours of her saree stand out and kept the rest of her look simple. A textured ponytail adorned by a mangtika and flowy makeup rounded off her look.

Going down the modern road, Alia also showed us how to rock a ruffled saree like a pro. She picked out a strappy one-shouldered blouse which gave an illusion of a strapless neckline. She even cinched her waist to give her petite frame a little definition.

Last but not the least, the actress managed to look like a true desi kudi in a Sabyasachi wonder. The colourful saree paired with a noodle strapped blouse is quite the treat. Keeping the traditional touch alive, she then styled her hair in a sleek bun while a pair of statement earrings completed her look.

