5 Times Alia Bhatt promoted ethical & sustainable fashion with her outfits

Sustainable and ethical fashion has now become a major part of the fashion industry. The lockdown has also encouraged people to create the best looks from the most basic items. B-town has embraced sustainable fashion with open arms. From second-hand clothing, to vegan designs, to upcycled fashion, these trends were ruling last year and will continue to flourish this year as well.

Alia Bhatt has been a major supporter of ethical fashion and has embraced it time and again with her outfit choices. So take notes from our very own Alia who has been supporting slow and sustainable fashion and take a step towards the environment in style.

Alia aced her red carpet look in a metallic saree from the shelves of the Ethical Demi-couture label, Bloni Atelier. She teamed it with a sleeveless blouse featuring a plunging V neckline and backless detailing. The sterling silver saree was made from recycled nylon base and repurposed degradable faux leather combined with a metallic parachute. Alia chose statement silver layered jhumkas, matching footwear, and rings to complete her look.

Alia looked magical in a custom made blush pink lehenga by Madhurya Creations. The lehenga set, made from entirely waste fabric, sent a positive message of upcycling and textile waste. The intricacies were dedicated to our biodiversity and the artisans that brought the ensemble to life. The lehenga was adorned with a collection of drawings made by 35 children studying in free schools of AOL. Each panel of the lehenga represented different landscapes embroidered by hand by 13 karigars, sustaining their employment during the pandemic. The Raazi actress sealed the look with a pair of chunky silver jhumkas and matching bangles.

Count on Alia Bhatt to make ethical fashion look chic. She kept it easy-breezy and yet classy with a rather simple lavender wrap-around dress that still managed to make her the centre of attention. The dress was from the brand, Summer Somewhere where sustainability is a part of their core values. The linen ensemble provided a very clean and symmetrical silhouette and featured a front tie-up belt that cinched at the waist. This look was the epitome of minimalism and yet the actress carried it like she owned the room! The Udta Punjab actress added a contrasting touch to the outfit by pairing it with yellow strappy heels.

Alia made spring fashion look effortless as she posed in a floral wrap dress from Summer Somewhere. The Florence dress made from lightweight crepe fabric featured a wrap-style silhouette with flounce sleeves and light floral prints all over it. The brand constantly strives to be a more mindful brand - right from production to distribution. Their environmentally ethical practices are in alignment with this agenda. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress sealed the look with a pair of dainty gold hoops.

Alia donned yet another breezy outfit from the shelves of Summer Somewhere. The actress has played muse to this brand quite a few times. Summer Somewhere has been a plastic-free label since the get-go. They make an effort to recycle or repurpose their textile scraps. Their eco-friendly and biodegradable garments are locally manufactured. They only produce small quantities and do not believe in mass production. This Sorrento Mini blush pink floral dress featured a V neckline, balloon sleeves and ruffles on the skirt. Alia added a contrasting touch to her look with neon yellow strappy heels.

