5 Times Alia Bhatt proved black jeans will take no backseat but keep your style ultra-cool

Cool pants ahead! It's every day we talk about all of the best in fashion but we have our sneaky ways of not letting jeans find an exist in our lives. Something that fits like a second skin and makes styling an easy task is the thing of the jeans. If you're game, wearing jeans on repeat will be such a dashing thing to do, and one of our favourite ways to style these have been inspired by Alia Bhatt's style diaries.

Black-on-black and comfortably chic? Double the yes, double the craze to keep this look bookmarked for days. The RRR star's latest OOTD consisted of a simple t-shirt with a V-neck which she left untucked and clubbed with faded ripped jeans and Louis Vuitton's homey flat mules.

How can we forget all the spiffy times we've had with jackets in winter? Catching flights at night can still leave you with chills so let a fashionable number and jeans do what it's meant to do. Keep you warm and on fleek. Miss Bhatt picked out a deep V-neck tee and paired it up with jeans and a checkered jacket. Black chunky kicks, a tote bag, and sunnies were her fool-proof accessories.

Jeans for parties? Say nothing but yay. The Raazi actress chose all things black with a ruched satin crop top with a sweetheart neckline and mutton sleeves. She matched it up with high-waist jeans that bore frayed hems. Found a dinner outfit in an instant, isn't it?

In the dead of the summer, jackets may seem like a big no but we're here for the hues so bright like denim blue, black, and green neon. This is the only kind of burrito we'd mind right now. The 29-year-old styled up a cropped jacket layered over a printed tee and wrapped up with blue jeans. Prints are all over, don't miss the white arrow print painted on her pants. She complemented it all with hoop earrings, sunnies, a tote bag, and combat boots.

Say legs for days with these slightly flared black jeans. To break the monochrome rut with her jeans and her top, the Gangubai Kathiawadi actress chose a shimmery silver zipper jacket that brings a party touch. Best to be worn at night for it can shell out a bold and classic statement.

Which look is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Zendaya, Kristen Stewart to Kendall Jenner: A roundup of celebs who looked edgy at Vanity Fair Oscars Party