5 Times Alia Bhatt proved classy jumpsuits are her wardrobe stable

Jumpsuits are the one-piece outfit where the bodice is attached with the pants and is super cosy to put on for any occasion especially while travelling. Celebrities worldwide have embraced the look and jumpsuits have been trickling across all social strata making it the chicest outfit in every women’s wardrobe. The Kalank actress Alia Bhatt loves the comfort of jumpsuits and has sported different types of them for various occasions. Here are 5 times she made us fall with jumpsuits in her classy style.

Denim Jumpsuit

Jumpsuits can be sporty, flirty, formal and anything you want. For a press meet event, Alia Bhatt sported a ravishing look donning a strapless denim jumpsuit that featured frills and an edgy and raw hemline. With flared pants and dramatic front flap, her denim look was a trendy style pick that reverberated gipsy vibes. She teamed the look with strappy heels and chunky rings and bracelets. Alia opted for a wet hairdo and dewy makeup.

Blazer style Jumpsuit

Alia’s powder blue jumpsuit featured a blazer style wrap design with folded collars and shoulder pads in the bodice and straight fit pants. Her sleeveless number was teamed with contrasting maroon hued heels and the diva elevated her style with her high bun hairdo and glossy makeup featuring bright red lips. The cutesy actress looked stunning in her fuss-free jumpsuit.

Ethnic Style Jumpsuit

This festive season, slay in jumpsuits like Alia to look out of the box. She styled her white jacquard jumpsuit that featured golden floral motifs in an Indo Western style teaming it with statement earrings. Her jumpsuit featured belted detail that highlighted her petite frame and butterfly sleeves. She pulled her hair back into a sleek ponytail, wore subtle glam makeup and totally nailed the look with a bit of highlighter and mascara.

Belted Jumpsuit

She gave us boss lady vibes in her all-black jumpsuit look. Her outfit featured full sleeves, flap pockets on the chest and an inbuilt belt that cinched at her waist. It’s a perfect semi-formal look for a business meeting and a comfortable style for travelling as well. She completed her look with black boots and hoops to make an effortless style statement. We totally loved this elegant look of Alia.

One-shoulder Jumpsuit

The Raazi actress’ dapper look in a formal jumpsuit by Leo & Lin featured striped details on the all-black look. It bore an asymmetric neckline with offbeat lapel collars and knotted front. She amped up her look with mesh sock boots that peeked through the slits of her pants and also pulled her messy waves in a low ponytail and let a few strands of hair frame her face. Her sophisticated look was clearly a trendy pick inspired by a 90’s pantsuit.

Which dashing jumpsuit from Alia Bhatt would you like to steal? Tell us in the comments below.

