5 Times Alia Bhatt proved her love for tie and dye in casual chic outfits

The tie-dye fever is spreading like fire and we blame it on Alia Bhatt. Check out 5 times she opted for a cosy vibe in tie-dyed style.

The resist dyeing technique spreading colours in an unruly manner with the use of bright, saturated primary colours and bold patterns on fabrics to create psychedelic designs is what tie and dye prints are. The initial designs were just small circles and fine lines though the exact origin of this trend is not known. Different regions gave birth to a variety of tie-dye techniques blending art in fashion and finding happiness in wearing one’s creativity. Today, it is one of the top trends embraced by the world and now we live in a time where it's a matter of shame to not own one.

surely knows how to keep up with trends and we think she got to be the one who initiated the tie-dye trend with her cosy looks in Bollywood. Pairing her tie-dyed green-blue sweatshirt with denim shorts which featured a ripped hemline, Alia looked like the typical city girl spending her summer days in ultimate cosy style. You can sport a similar look with your tie-dye tee-shirt right below. Pair it up with your white chunky kicks and hoop earrings to look fab.

Who would have thought tie and dye outfits could be this fun? Alia sported a breezy look in peach pink and pastel orange co-ord set featuring a tie-dyed flared pants and a matching sweatshirt. She teamed up with a crossbody bag and transparent platform heels along with her go-to hoop earrings and customised mask. We think she looked amazing in her cosy summer outfit.

Splattered tints of pink, blue and white create a fun spin to Alia’s chic look here. She matched her sliders with her colourful top. We love how the tie-dyed tee-shirt was minimal and subtle with its colours without creating a messy look. Alia paired it with white trousers and let her hair loose crafting up a girl-next-door look.

Her bottle green-orange tie-dye sweatshirt from Summer Somewhere is our next favourite. Hoop earrings, black cycling shorts, pulled back hairdo and a no-makeup face were her choice for the day. Alia’s cosy look is a great pick to your wardrobe to bring a colourful twist to your summer wear. It also can be your go-to work from home outfit.

Oozing the summer charm, Alia sported a very pretty blue tie-dye tee shirt with denim shorts in her sunkissed picture. An ideal outfit to the beach or even to a slumber party, her tie-dyed casual look had a subtle elegance that puts us in a state of calmness. We absolutely admire Alia’s chic style sense that can effortlessly be re-created.

