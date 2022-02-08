5 Times Alia Bhatt proved a pretty desi game begins and ends with white kurtas

If you are to believe that this month is all about a vibrant game of red outfits, let's make white a thing of February again. Today, we were reminded of white kurtas that suddenly look so glam and fresh after all dresses and sarees were all that we got to obsess over because most of us see these as fail-proof. The humble and eternally gorgeous white kurtas can glow up your day and here's how to style yourself like a desi doll featuring Alia Bhatt.

Do you dislike extremely body-hugging outfits? No problem. Here's a sharara set that can make you forget these exist and instead teach you how to stroll around free in a V-neck kurta with lace embroidery and a hemline decked with pearls which the RRR actress teamed with sharara pants and a dupatta that was as pretty as ever. Wear your kolhapuris and jhumkas, you can now attend a Haldi celebration like a diva.

If you don't have a complete set at the ready, simply rummage through your closet to pick out three pieces that can put one look together. Alia pulled off a desi look like a jet-setter, she wore a midi-length kurta with three-quarter sleeves and a scalloped hem designed with lace. She clubbed it with palazzo pants and accessorised her travel look with mini hoop earrings, and juttis that bore embellishments and heels. If you're craving a little luxe game, nothing can do the natty play better than a Gucci 100 large tote bag.

Another day, but another sharara set. Don't call it the regular, rather the elegant one you need to snap up soon. In 2021, sharara sets occupied the front seat, and here's hoping these will never stop trending. Just look at how stunningly it can make a statement. The Gangubai Kathiawadi star took the exceptional style route as she wore an Anita Dongre set that consisted of a strappy mini kurta and sharara pants. These bore beautiful floral embroidery that looked magical with embellishments. Make it look complete with an oversized dupatta, kolhapuris, and jhumkas.

If you want to breathe a sigh of relief from all of the dramatic outfits you wore, here's a very minimal set that will make you look enchanting without having to pull the stops. Alia's knee-length flower printed kurta looked the best but our vote definitely goes to the bell ruffled-sleeves and hem, and how she put the look together with the sheer bottoms and sunnies.

What a perfectly pretty it has been for the starlet! This morning she was seen in a retro mode with an ivory saree from designer Punit Balana and this knee-length set didn't fail to look like a treat! We like the subtle pop of hue the pastel shade brought with the broad broader and her palazzo pants with the lace detail didn't make for a seen-and-done outfit. Chic up with strappy heels, earrings, and a ring.

Which look has you vote? Let us know in the comments below.

