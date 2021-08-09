5 Times Alia Bhatt set our hearts on fire in sequined outfits

has been a fashion icon since she stepped foot into the B-town industry. From her stunning date-night looks to her to her bridesmaid looks to her dazzling red carpet attires, Alia Bhatt has been a fashion inspiration for all young girls and aspiring fashionistas! The actress has been spotted in sequined outfits time and again that she has so effortlessly carried. Her shimmery outfits are usually graceful, lightweight and eye-catching. She is seen experimenting with colours and textures and always keeping her jewellery and accessories as minimal as possible. Here are some of her sequined looks that we absolutely adore!

Alia went all-out in sequins as she attended the Vogue Beauty Awards 2019 in a shimmering number by American designer Michael Costello. The sequined dress featured one kimono sleeve with cut-outs at the waist and a high slit. Since the outfit was already a showstopper, the actress chose to ditch accessories. She simply teamed the outfit with statement metallic heels.

Alia loves to experiment with her looks and displayed a cool way of wearing sequins by opting for a sheeted jacket and trousers set by British label Fyodor Golon. The outfit featured a silver sequined jacket paired with matching pants. The full-sleeved cropped jacket was decked in pearl detailing, while the straight-fit pants balanced the boxy effect of the jacket. She skipped the accessories and opted for a pair of dainty metallic heels.

Alia Bhatt set the internet on fire as she stepped out in a Giuseppe Di Morabito ensemble. The outfit featured a sequined green skirt paired with a scarf printed strapless top. The high-waist skirt featured ruched detailing and a fringed hemline. The Gully Boy actress skipped the accessories and rounded off her look with nothing but a pair of clear tie-up heels.

Alia Bhatt was seen looking luminous like a star as she dolled-up in a mesmerising outfit for ’s show, Koffee with Karan alongside . She picked a black sequined dress from Monse that featured stars all over and fringes at the hem. The actress ditched the accessories yet again and simply paired the outfit with Christian Louboutin heels.

Alia Bhatt looked like a beaming star as she picked a shimmering little black dress from the Polish label Magda Butrym. The dress bore a plunging neckline that went down till the midriff, it featured padded shoulders and a cluster of three sequinned roses in bright red that made the dress stand out. It had a roomy bodice and a fitted skirt that accentuated Alia’s curves.

Which sequined outfit by Alia Bhatt is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

