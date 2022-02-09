5 Times Alia Bhatt showed to be ready for weddings in spring like a desi diva in floral sarees

We're in February yearning for a style that can go beyond the jacket life and we're already in a spring state of mind. You see pretty flowers around and there's the warmth of sunshine. Have we suggested the obvious? We're here you show you how to revive the flower power frenzy in multiple hues. It's even better if you pull off the pretty prints in sarees as it owns a reputation of being the most elegant for ages and it continues to work as the safest bet for every desi event.

You can't belong to the boring style club with this guide for it features the RRR actress, Alia Bhatt who always chooses the angelic style mode and these sarees will prove nothing can ever complete your look as effortlessly as floral can do.

Are you with us in making February about white? Hit the bright route with a pretty and vibrant white saree like Miss Bhatt chose to do with Devnaagri's creation. This saree bore beautiful a curvy-shaped hem and floral patterns are done in gold Resham and Patra embroidery. Celebrity stylist Ami Patel teamed this with a sleeveless blouse that bore a back tie-up detail and silver three-tiered jhumkas. Fresh roses just know how to bring an undying charm.

Red is currently reigning, thanks to Valentine's Day fever. If you and your partner are heading to a wedding, take this as your chance to ride on the red fever. This organza saree by Sabyasachi entailed floral prints in green and gold foil-like detail. Paired with a sleeveless blouse and gold jhumkas, we're head-over-heels with this desi look.

Best part about floral sarees? There's an endless show of glamour. The Highway actress looked stunning in a Manish Malhotra saree that bore pretty pink floral embroidery and its borders brought a striking play of gold foil, gold embroidery, and tassels that looked trimmed. Wrapped mesmerisingly with a sleeveless pink blouse and statement earrings, this look will be seated in our minds permanently.

It's always a party with pastels. We're ready to swear by it even before summers kick in entirely. This morning, the Gangubai Kathiawadi brightened our feeds with her white avatar as she dolled up in Anjul Bhandari's saree which bore pastel coloured floral embroidery. A strappy blouse with beaded tassels, pink fresh flowers, flower-shaped earrings, and a ring were all the mesmerising elements our eyes couldn't get enough of.

If you live and breathe the beauty of pink, here are two ways to wear but in just one saree. Call it a bonus? Yes, you can aptly call it so. The Manish Malhotra tone-on-tone saree came with satin and crepe fabric. The floral threadwork in gold and silver and the embroidered border just know how to complement right. She sealed off her ethnic look with a cold-shoulder blouse and chaandbali earrings.

