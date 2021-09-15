5 Times Alia Bhatt showed how to turn up the glam in one shoulder outfits

Being the cool and ultra-fashionable girl, ’s outfits have always been on our radar. We don't blame ourselves for always wanting to seek inspiration from her style that's easy to re-create and fun to indulge in all things on-trend. Here's why we've made an edit where the starlet is all dressed up in one-shoulder ensembles. Take notes!

What is your current mood like? Whatever it is, these tips will round out your closet with modish outfits. Want to go super peppy? Your search should start and end here. The Raazi chose to colour-block like an absolute diva in a Safiyaa one-shoulder pink top that mimicked the peplum style and also bore a cute detail at the shoulder. Ami Patel styled it with high-waisted tangerine flared pants and gold-hued heels.

Here’s how to put the chic in your style files. If stunner is the energy you’re wanting to go all-out with, Alia donned a Lavish Alice black one-shoulder romper that a bore plush-looking satin lapel. Her look was sealed off so well with black earrings and strappy heels. Simply wow, simply perfect!

Throwback to when Alia looked like a glamorous muse for Namrata Joshipura. Dressed all pretty in a dark green one-shoulder jumpsuit, it was embroidered with black beads and long fringes that dropped down from the neckline. Those two slits make for show-stealing details, right? She sealed the perfect-for-party and ramp outfit with black ankle-strap heels.

A cute top and the starlet’s adorable smile make for double the prettiness. A one-shoulder pink crop top from Summer Somewhere and blue high-waisted jeans were well clubbed by the Kalank actress. She kept her accessories to a minimum with gold hoop earrings and peep-toe flats that complemented the look. Want to grab a quick coffee or travel to another destination, asap? This outfit fits both the bill. May we take a minute to drool over the picturesque backdrop as well?

The jumpsuit that has said, “Polka dots forever, please”. The Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania starlet often loves to keep her neck meaning no accessories. It’s perfect for the girl who can’t stand anything extra that can emulate this easy-to-create look. Alia opted for a black one-shoulder jumpsuit that was beautified with white polka dots and it also had a white drawstring detail attached to it right at the waist. She kept it supremely simple with clear strap stilettos.

Which outfit is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

