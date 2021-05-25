5 Times Alia Bhatt showed us FAB is the only way to be while you work from home

Learn how to swap out your pyjamas for fabulous fits that will make you want to get out of bed and dress every day.

From her acting skills to her style game and her dimples, she is always the one to impress you with her positive energy. Talking about , she’s an actress who can pull off any given outfit with the not-so-common finesse. If you’re looking to add some sophistication to your daily outfits, there is no turning back from Highway actor’s Instagram. Sitting with your laptop all day can be stressful. So, how do you make things better and joyous for you? Dress up and see what works best for you.

For the moment, we’ll make it easy for you and detail a few of her looks below that are worth a million bucks. Pick a few tips that may come handy every day.

If keeping it cool and radiating a girl-next-door vibe is what you are aiming for, this dress is the one for you. Add this royal blue dress with printed typography and pockets to your wardrobe. Tip: Don it the way Alia pairs it with lime green pointed-toe pumps.

Do you have a presentation to give at the meeting? Make it bold, loud and whole lotta classy just like the Dear Zindagi star. Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar styled Alia in a red pants suit and extended lapels placed on her top made it all the more fierce. Turn your tresses into waves and slip into a pair of metallic heels.

The Raazi actress made us go wow as she stunned in this lime green chikankari salwar suit by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. Wear it on days when you celebrate festivities at work.

How do you strike a spectacular pose in casual wear ? Turn to Alia and she’ll show you how it’s done. Fashion stylists’ Ami Patel and Sanjay Kumar layered a camisole and ribbed denims in a long grey button-up shirt. Tip: If you want to wear it as a dress, skip the camisole and denim.

Which is your favourite outfit? Let us know in the comments below.

