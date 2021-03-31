5 Times Alia Bhatt showed us how to nail the traditional look

This wedding season, get inspired by our very own B-town diva who likes to keep her looks simple yet elegant.

has been a fashion icon since she stepped her foot into the B-town industry. From her stunning date-night looks to her dazzling bridesmaid attires, Alia Bhatt has been a fashion inspiration for all young girls and aspiring fashionistas! The actress has been spotted in several traditional looks that she has so effortlessly carried. Her traditional wear is usually fun, lightweight and eye-catching. She is seen experimenting with colours and textures and always keeping her jewellery and accessories as minimal as possible. Here are some of her traditional looks that we absolutely adore!

Adorning a radiant pink saree, Alia made quite an impact recently at her friend’s wedding in Jaipur. The light pink spaghetti blouse, decked with exquisite mirror work, further enhanced the look of the outfit. The subtle embroidery on the border made it the perfect traditional wear. Alia kept it simple with the jewellery with only one heavy maang tikka that added just the right finishing touch to this glamorous outfit!

She was also seen wearing this gorgeous ochre lehenga that featured a sophisticated bralette and an embellished dupatta. Decked with a contrasting aqua green embroidery, this ensemble looked like a dream come true! The actress accessorized her look with long jhumkas and a matching maangtikka. The round frames were just an add-on to this phenomenal look!

Soft pastels have always been our favourite! Alia Bhatt rocked the traditional look with this pastel grey and pink lehenga. This outfit was just the perfect amalgamation of contemporary and traditional and made an effortless impact. The grey lehenga is highlighted with a subtle pink design that makes it stand out whereas the light pink backless blouse was awestrucking! Accessorised with a heavy maang tikka and a contrasting green bindi, this outfit was magical in every sense.

Alia looked like a vision in this bold and beautiful royal blue sharara saree. She kept it simple with the design and pattern, and yet managed to make heads turn with the eye-catching colour. The gold choker and maang tikka along with a gorgeous ring bracelet, added an elegant aura to this outfit.

In contrast to all the bold choices Alia has made with her traditional wear, this bright yellow lehenga set had a much fun-loving and easy-going vibe. This outfit makes just the perfect wear for an outdoor summer wedding. The minimal embroidery design adds charisma to this attire. The actress kept it simple by accessorizing this outfit with an embellished choker necklace that made a stylish addition to this beautiful outfit.

Which traditional outfit of Alia Bhatt would you like to rock this wedding season?

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also read Kangana Ranaut is the QUEEN of silk sarees: 6 Times she showed us how to rock the traditional drape in style

Credits :

Share your comment ×