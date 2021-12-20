5 Times Alia Bhatt showed us how to pretty up in pink kurta suits this glam season

It's no newsflash that we've all leaned into the holiday season that brings Christmas to us in a couple of days. We're guessing you too have glamour on the season's style agenda and what beauteous as ethnic ensembles to the festive-perfect style circuit. Especially pink outfits, although these are regulars, they speak fail-proof like no other hue.

Whether you wish to start the day on a minimal note or the slightly dramatic one, this guide swears by traditional fits with a taste of comfort and elegance that shall flow in spades. Did we just hint at kurtas being the awesome choice? You caught us already, so let's just get to it. We rummaged through Alia Bhatt's roster of pink kurta suits and it turns out we can't pick a single favourite. Here's us making room for many go-tos.

Remember gingham, the print that made unparalleled waves? If you've bid adieu to it, make way for a comeback. Alia Bhatt was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport all dolled up in Pero's pink kurta set. Ami Patel styled the RRR actress in a baby pink kurta that looked prettier with white embroidery and was teamed with gingham palazzo pants. The striped dupatta with white lace border was also the carrier of intense glam. Alia is never the star who'd take a back seat from heating things up, here goes the Gucci red tote, tinted sunnies, silver heeled juttis, and jhumkas that prove us right.

You know the future always looks the brightest with yellow that's ever-so mellow. Throw on some pink with it and you're going to make people swoon. The desi girl was all ready to take off in Raji Ramniq's combo that bore a midi length Anarkali-style kurta and palazzo pants. The flowy kurta was a wonder that had myriad patterns spread on it. It sure looked warm for it also had a jacket-like pink fabric attached to the V-neck and full-sleeved attire. Jhumkas and heeled juttis added a charming touch to her OOTD.

Don't want to look extra wherever you go? These co-ords can work up a graceful look for you. Ms. Bhatt opted for a printed A-line kurta that cut below her knee and straight-cut pants that looked so comfortable. She ditched the dupatta and styled the v-neck number with statement earrings and ankle-strap pink heels.

Embracing Anarkali seems to be the favourite style activity of the star. Well, we love how she aces it all. Kurtas are getting some gorgeous updates and now is the season to hop on it. For a movie screening years ago, Alia dressed up in a floral printed Anarkali suit that combined green, pink, and white together to put out a drop-dead-striking look together. The three-quartered sleeve number also came with straight-cut pants and a dupatta with a scalloped lace border. She kept it as eye-stupendous as possible with white Kolhapuris.

Ain’t an anarkali girl? Let’s keep your look short and stunning like Alia in Payal Singhal’s salwar suit. This had a sleeveless kurta with an embroidered neckline that looked pumped up with mirror work. With flower prints scattered all over, a sheer dupatta with broad borders and churidar with side slits, she showed what alluring is all about, and oh, those ankle-strap heels and jhumkas look quite attractive.

