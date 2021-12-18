5 Times Alia Bhatt showed us the perfect wedding guest style in green ethnic ensembles

Green is a refreshing colour that sparks confidence, a charming bold spirit and nature's wisdom of calmness and serenity. The tricky thing is not everyone can pull off the colour, but there is a different shade of green for everyone. If you love the hue too, which is quite trending this season, take style inspiration from Alia Bhatt who has embraced multiple shades of green in versatile ethnic looks. Her gorgeous styles are perfect to doll up as a wedding guest and steal all eyes elegantly.

A Kanchipuram silk saree for a wedding is always a win! Alia Bhatt’s green luxe saree handwoven with gold lattices all over was from Madhurya Creations. The beautiful saree featured floral motifs on the border and looked elegant and classic. She paired it with a matching sleeveless blouse with golden floral embroidery and looked absolutely stunning in it. Bright pink lips, gajra adorned bun, contoured cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes and a bindi rounded off her ethnic avatar.

If a normal silk saree doesn’t fit the sophisticated millennial style you are looking for, her Sabyasachi ruffle saree surely will! Her green paisley printed saree with a yellow base was styled with an off-shoulder blouse and buckled belt to cinch in the waist. Her vibrant hues upped the grand allure of her look and sleek ponytail, dewy makeup and statement earrings perfected it!

The Brahmastra actress’ regal look in bandhani print salwar suit featuring palazzo pants, round neck full sleeve kurta and a matching dupatta was a complete stunner. Her monochromatic look was elevated with glam makeup with a flawless base, sculpted brows and dusky pink lips. A pair of chandbalis was her only choice of accessory. Her green Sabyasachi look, however, stood out for its easy elegance and timeless appeal, making it a perfect choice for a pre-wedding celebration.

For RRR promotions, she rocked a Patiala suit by Rimple and Harpreet Narula that was craft rich with a kurta decked in a bandhani print base and traditional motifs embroidered along the neckline, the sleeves and on the flare. The hemline featured a thick rusty orange border that matched the sheer dupatta. The three-fourth sleeve kurta was teamed with multicoloured baggy pants decked in a gold design and featuring shades of multiple shades that oozed a celebration vibe.

Alia sported a Banarasi silk lehenga by Manish Malhotra and looked regal in it! Her brocade green lehenga is perfect for wedding festivities with its traditional design take and embroidered ethnic sheen. She paired the billowing skirt with a matching blouse and a sheer dupatta. The diva accessories up with dangling earrings and completed her ethnic look with a sleek bun, muted makeup and a tiny bindi.

Which of her gorgeous ethnic looks in green would you pick to attend a grand wedding? Tell us in the comments below.

