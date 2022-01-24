5 Times Alia Bhatt swooned our hearts in solid coloured sarees

Sarees are never going out of style. They are always renovated and reimagined with the inculcation of several design elements like sequins, cowries, ruffles etc. Though the drape style might find modern forms, sarees are a classic and always will be! Alia Bhatt has a gorgeous collection of sarees and always wins our hearts when she drapes one. Be it Sabyasachi’s multi-colour handcrafted saree or her RRR promotional look in gradient bandhani saree by Abu Jani Sandeep Koshla, she has sported one of all kinds but her favourite are the ones that paint head to toe in the same hue.

Solid coloured sarees, with little or no prints or heavy embroideries, teamed with matching coloured blouses are perfect for women who are petite and slender. The plain surface and tonal colour reflects light and adds weight to one’s illusionary image. Here are 5 times the diva showed us how to look minimal yet elegant in solid-hued sarees. Bridesmaids, take notes!

Alia Bhatt in red is a whole mood! She looked enchanting in her all-red saree for RRR promotions that exuded a romantic bold vibe. Her chiffon number was draped to perfection over a sparkly sequin blouse with a plunging neckline. She left her blow-dried hair open and opted for subtle makeup flaunting a dewy glow. A pair of statement gold dangling earrings and a simple ring accessorised her look while a pair of block-heel kohlapuri slippers ensured she stood tall.

For the movie promotions in Chennai, the diva looked ethereal in a green Kanchiveram silk saree. The eternal six yards from Madhurya Creations featured gold embroidery all over the pallu and the drape. Stylist Ami Patel teamed her elegant ensemble with a matching sleeveless blouse in the same green hue. The star accessorised up her look with statement gold jhumkis featuring white pearls and two statement rings.

Red seems to be the actress's favourite colour. Her red carpet look in a red organza saree by Sabyasachi bore floral embroidery in the same hue and was teamed up with a sleeveless blouse. She let her classic red drape do all the talking and kept her hair and makeup to a minimum and rounded off the style with statement earrings.

Her royal blue Manish Malhotra sharara saree consisted of a combination look where her blue sharara pants and matching elbow length blouse was teamed up with a long dupatta, that she used as a drape to turn her look into a half-saree! The simple look also bore slight bling with intricate beadwork all over the border. A statement ethnic choker, matching maang tikka and a wristlet, completed the diva's look.

Alia Bhatt picked out a grey netted saree by Manish Malhotra that featured the designer’s signature sequin work for a party-ready look. Her matching cold-shoulder blouse with an open back brought in the drama factor to her glamorous look. To keep up with the edginess of her glittery grey saree, Alia opted for classic kohled eyes that upped the glam quotient by a few notches and skipped on jewellery.

Which solid-hued saree look of Alia Bhatt do you like the most? Tell us in the comments below.

