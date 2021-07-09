5 Times Ananya Panday donned lehengas in the shades of cream and gold

Lehengas are a wedding favourite for every bride and bridesmaid and here we have our favourite Ananya Panday bring her own twist into this most-loved traditional wear.

Ananya Panday has been a style inspiration for the millennial crowd as well as the Gen-Z crowd since the time she has stepped into this industry. From her casual looks to her red carpet looks to her bridesmaid looks, she has always caused quite a storm among the youngsters and her fashion can usually be defined as bold but beautiful. She carries every trend with utmost charisma and glam and manages to pull off each trend effortlessly. The young actress has been spotted donning a lehenga on several wedding occasions and we are so in awe of all her looks. Turns out most of her lehengas are in the shade of cream and gold. Here, we have listed a few of our favourite gold and cream lehengas by Ananya Panday.

Everytime Ananya Panday steps out, she makes a fashion statement. At actor Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s post-wedding sangeet cum reception, Ananya opted for a gold lehenga by Krésha Bajaj. The high-shine lehenga comprised a bralette blouse, a voluminous skirt and a dupatta. It was decked in metal beaten sequins, matte beads and glass crystals that were intricately sewn. It bore star and shell motifs running throughout the piece. Ananya ditched the earrings and opted for an uncut diamond choker and a stack of gold bangles.

Ananya chose yet another gold lehenga for Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra’s wedding. The silver-meets-gold lehenga by Abhinav Mishra was embellished in mirror work all over. While the outfit had an ivory organza base, the metallic sheen on the fabric made it look pale gold. It featured a sleeveless blouse decked in intricate mirror work paired with a skirt that was peppered with the classic craftsmanship technique. The ensemble also comprised a chiffon dupatta. The young actress ditched the necklace this time and chose statement chandbali earrings with a stack of kadas and a ring.

Ananya Panday walked the ramp for Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla and set the stage on fire as she donned a gold lehenga. The outfit featured an off-white tulle deco mirror embroidered skirt in gold and jewel tones paired with a mirror embellished bralette with exaggerated and layered sleeves. The blouse bore a deep V-neckline that enhanced the boldness of the attire. Ananya let the outfit do all the talking as she only accessorised it with gold earrings.

Ananya Panday looked radiant as she stepped out in a cream colour lehenga from Sabyasachi. The lehenga featured a short, sleeveless blouse with a deep V-neckline, decked in heavy silver embroidery paired with a cream printed voluminous skirt. The minimalism of the skirt, further enhanced the extravagance of the blouse. The outfit was completed with a matching dupatta. Ananya went minimal with her accessories as well as she simply teamed the ensemble with gold chandbalis.

Ananya's Manish Malhotra cream lehenga was the perfect amalgamation of traditional and contemporary. The ethereal outfit featured an off-shoulder blouse and a matching skirt. It was decked in silver floral design all over that really set Ananya apart. The Khaali Peeli actress completed the look with a diamond choker-like neckpiece and a diamond bracelet.

Which golden and cream hued lehenga by Ananya Panday is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

