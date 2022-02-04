5 Times Ananya Panday looked like an absolute GLAM QUEEN in corsets

Corsets and bustiers have made a comeback in the fashion world and how! The corset had been worn by European women for several centuries as a garment that provided support for the bust and moulded the body into a fashionable conical shape. Even though most of us were largely spending our time indoors, one fashion item that seemingly every Bollywood diva has been spotted wearing is the corset. The corset trend now stands for empowerment, with women wearing it to show off or conceal their body on their own terms. Ananya Panday is certainly rocking this trend with utmost grace and is looking absolutely phenomenal.

Ananya Panday mismatched patterns and colours as she stepped out in a floral corset top that ended at her waist, paired with a bright, bottle-green leather skirt with a ruffle detail on one side of it. The Khaali Peeli actress added an extra pop of colour to her outfit by teaming it with turquoise blue strappy heels. She simply accessorised her ensemble with large silver hoop earrings.

Rocking yet another floral corset top from Polite Society, Ananya looked like a dream come true! The sunset-hued floral colourful corset top came with strings on the sides, styled with a pair of pastel blue high-waisted shorts. The actress kept her look simple with a pair of colourful Kat Maconie three-tone pumps that gave her lots of height. For her accessories, she simply wore stacks of gold rings.

The Liger actress wore a khaki green transparent corset bodysuit curated with mesh from H&M. It came with an underwire bra and adjustable straps. The backless bodysuit was tucked inside a high-waist knitted ribbed skirt that cut a little below her knees and stuck ultra-tight. Ananya completed this edgy look by adding an extra oomph with a pair of Givenchy hoop earrings and knee-length faux leather boots from Christian Louboutin that appeared in shades of brown and black. That gold detail placed on her shoes' toes added an interesting touch to her overall look.

Ms. Panday aced classic whites along with the colour blocking game, as she stepped out in a monochrome look curated with Cult Gaia's Alma white shorts. The mini number came with a back patch pocket and front overlap feature that created an asymmetric vent. This was teamed with With Jéan's strapless fastened top. The corset top bore a hook and eye front closure and non-functional silver buckles placed on both sides with an elastic. Ananya added colour to the all-white look by throwing on a bright blue blazer and neon green pointed-toe pumps. She sealed the look with silver chunky chain hoops and juicy pebble rings.

For her day out, Ananya Panday picked out a muted yellow corset top with strapless details that perfectly suited her petite frame. The Student of the Year 2 actress styled it with a pair of white cargo pants with patch pockets on the side. The high-waisted pants worked perfectly with the corset and the contrast of style added extra oomph to the look. For her accessories, the actress opted for dainty layered necklaces while ditching earrings.

Which corset look by Ananya Panday is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

