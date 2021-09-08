5 times Ananya Panday proved florals are NOT meant only for summer

Don't we all love floral prints? Especially in summers, a floral printed dress makes you feel like a blooming flower. A bright sunny day and floral prints go so well together. Our favourite actress Ananya Panday has the same views. However, she has not confined her love for florals to summer only. She wears them all the time, and we can't get over it.

Last seen in the movie Khaali Peeli, Ananya never stops when it comes to making appearances. Her style is bang on, whether in a film, event or even a day out. Bound to give us #OOTDgoals, Ananya has a unique attraction to her style. If you follow her, you must know her love for floral prints, and we are amazed by some outfits.

Let's take a tour of all the looks that she wore in florals, which made us go WOW.

Starting with a simple outfit, Ananya was papped outside Dharma office in this black floral dress. She was all set for a chill workday in the comfy and cute outfit. The mini black dress with white floral print and strappy sleeves was paired with white sneakers. With no makeup and open hair, she completed her casual day look.

Ananya donned a perfect outfit for a bright sunny day at the beach. She was wearing a floral crop top with off-shoulder sleeves. Paired along with it is a skirt in the same print and layered frills. With no makeup on her naturally glowing skin, she paired a hat and completed her look. Don't you wanna go to the beach?

The actress went all aboard with a cute and sexy floral print co-ord set. It's a classic wardrobe item that can be taken from desk to disc. Well, a sky blue coloured co-ord set with white and pink floral designs is just the perfect colour combination. The front twisted crop top, with puffed sleeves blazer and the bodycon skirt, were paired perfectly well. This look could be worn for a fancy meeting, event or party as well.

As much as Ananya like floral prints, she has a thing for funky prints, as well. Here, she perfectly paired a printed white top with blue denim and nude pumps. The top was a combination of floral and geometric print. She played well with the outfit when she styled the wide-leg cropped blue denim jeans with floral prints embroidered over them. Quite different, isn't it?

Well, a little twist to your regular outfits is good. Ananya wore a Dhruv Kapoor co-ord set with floral prints and neutral colour tones. She loves her funky colours but, she opted for a beige coloured set with multicolour floral prints. Paired with a nude coloured ribbed bralette, she wore the shirt and baggy pants.

What can we say? Every look just made us love floral prints in different ways.

How do you like the outfits? Tell us in the comments down below.

