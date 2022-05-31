5 Times Ananya Panday proved it's a neon green world and showed how to live in it all chic

It's a very neon summer and where's the lie? You may overhaul your closets with so many outfits but it could be a miss without neon in it. If a risk is a term you won't fear for the love for fashion, let this hue play up your style for a greater good. Fashion keeps evolving but what could ever replace neon? What's permanent is that trend makes a comeback every warm season and that's its USP. To stand out and make you look at the bright side of glam. Guess who has her heart coloured in neon green? Ananya Panday. From her lehengas to dresses, find your new eye candy here.

Just-in and wow: The Liger actress was styled by Lakshmi Lehr in Alex Perry's mini corset-style dress. This strapless bodycon was complemented with pointed-toe black Christian Louboutin heels and rings. A+++ look for a date night!

To be in a crop tee is a very signature Ananya Panday style. Looks like her happy fashion place. Get hold of the spotlight as you always do in a printed cropped t-shirt which the starlet combined with white skinny-fit ripped jeans. Go sporty-cool to wrap up your casual look with sneakers.

It's a pantsuit world and we're living in it. That's the truth given the offices working in full force. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress showed us how to move away from the conventional restricted-to-office-wear style and add life to it. Because there's more to your day than just your 9 am-6 pm job. So, make a vibrant splash in Oh Polly's two-piece set. The cropped blazer jacket when teamed with high-waisted looks like a solid treat! Make it look enchanting with a matching neon green belt, pink lace-up stilettos, and mini hoop earrings.

Colour, colour, what's the best amongst them all? Neon green is the ultimate answer. The Gehraiyaan star rocked a sleeveless knee-length neon dress which was styled all bold and beautiful with double gold necklaces and red peep-toe stilettos.

Look 10/10 as you step into the wedding venue. Opt for this Amit Aggarwal lehenga. The future of the earth and fashion sure looks bright when recycled materials are put to good use. This ethnic number came with a one-shoulder cropped blouse decked with sequins, pearls, and glass beads. It was further wrapped up with a tulle dupatta and textured skirt that bore multiple patterns. Wear your maang tikka and flash your pretty smile forward.





