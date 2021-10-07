5 Times Ananya Panday ROCKED the desi look in her ethnic suits

One thing we can't get over is the ethnic wear. Even in the entire ethnic wear variety, we love suits. Especially because they are so comfortable and easy to carry. No one can deny this fact, not even the Bollywood celebs. From Malaika Arora to Sara Ali Khan, everyone loves wearing suits and being comfortable.

Even the Gen-Z stars love wearing ethnic wear, and we are in love with their style. Ananya Panday has made us her fan with her every look. We have also seen her in pretty amazing lehengas as well. But now it's time to take a look at her Indian suit collection. From basic outfits to party attires, she owns it all.

The Khaali Peeli actress looked all glam in her sharara suit by Ritika Mirchandani. She donned a pretty lime green flared sharara with a short Anarkali kurta and a matching dupatta featuring embroidery all over the kurta and sharara. She paired a small cute maang tikka for accessorising. She opted for a glam makeup look with shimmer eyes and pink lips. Her braids pinned back and open wavy hair looked perfect with the Indian look.

Ananya Panday followed the trend of a white suit and she kept it quite simple. She wore a white Chikankari suit with matching palazzo pants and a white dupatta for the airport. She is accessorised with huge silver jhumkas and embroidered sliders. She kept it simple and casual with no makeup and her naturally wavy hair open.

The actress surely knows how to doll up. She looked like a desi kudi in her Anarkali suit by Anita Dongre for Diwali puja. Ananya styled a red Anarkali suit with ethnic work all over in gold and blue. With that, she wore a matching printed dupatta. She looked stunning with her gold chandbalis and a little bindi. Her makeup and centre-parted loose waves looked perfect with the outfit.

The SOTY 2 actress went all comfortable and casual with a Chikankari work suit. She wore a bright yellow kurta with white embroidered work paired with white palazzo pants. She colour blocked the look with blue jhumkas and blue bangles. Her casual look was complete with no makeup and her hair open.

Ananya went all pretty in pink with her sharara suit. She donned a short kurta with sharara featuring silver work all over. She paired up a beige dupatta with the suit. Even with no jewellery, she looked stunning. Her bright pink lips, blush cheeks, and wavy hair to one side added to her look.

These were a few Indian suit looks that Ananya Panday has worn and we are in awe.

What do you think? Did you like any of them? Tell us in the comments down below.

