5 times Ananya Panday showed her love for colourful outfits!

We’ve seen her sporting bright solid colours, but she sometimes wears them all. Here are our picks.

Youthful, energetic, effervescent - these 3 words would basically be perfect to describe Ananya Panday’s style statement. While age is just a number, she dresses perfectly as per her number. Bright colours, different silhouettes and a youthful twist on classics is what she is known for. What we LOVE about her fashion statement is that she does not shy away from colours and prints. She will wear the brightest colours and boldest prints and pull it off with a flair.

As the weather gets slightly gloomy, here is Ananya in some colourful outfits and how she styled them.

This outfit by Ananya is basically what all of us are dreaming about in lockdown. Nude dress depicting the sand and then everything that we would need and see at the beach. She’s basically wearing the Maldives as a dress. It also has flamingoes and some fur. So happy! She completed this outfit by Clio Peppiatt with a purple croc-detail heart mini bag. Because a lot of the detailing on her dress is pink, she’s stuck to that palette for the accessories. Which is a great style tip. If your outfit is busy, just pick a colour and ensure your accessories match that colour family.

We didn’t think tie and die could look this amazing. She paired this tie-up tie and dye crop top with bright orange pants both from Lavish Alice. The style tip to learn from this is the attention to detail. While the orange in the top and bottom match, they also have a similar tie-up almost bow detail. The accessories aren’t too many and the heels are nude. That is how we should be wearing bright colours for sure.

The maestro Prabal Gurung made this rainbow print high-low dress. Again the accessories were kept to a minimum and the one colour family logic was applied but in a slightly different way. While all the other colours were in abundance, orange was slightly muted through the outfit. To highlight that colour, the stylist picked orange tie up heels. That’s another way to draw the attention away from the busy colours as individual things and make it look cohesive.

This satin dress was another example. Though this one from Leo & Lin stuck to the warm, red and brown colour family. But we included this in the list because apart from the colour she has also worn a satin dress (which usually resonates with formal wear) with chunky sneakers! It was almost like a homage to the ‘60s and ‘70s era of flower power with large hoops and slick back hair and puffy sleeves. But then, came the sneakers. We really need to add these blush pink sneakers to our cart asap.

The last one is more of an honourable mention because of how cool the shirt is. This look just proves that she has access to Chunky Pandey’s wardrobe! She’s paired the shirt with some minimal gold jewellery, white shorts and a white camisole/bralette that’s peeking through. Bookmarking this look for the next Goa trip.

Absolutely can’t wait to see what she will experiment with once things normalise.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×