5 Times Ananya Panday showed pink dresses are the bankable statement makers your closet needs

There's no question of a comeback in the life of pink. It's a hue that doesn't know how not to trend and can cure every fashionista's blues. If you're one of those who thinks without a hard sell you'd add many shades of pink, now definitely is the time for you to go ahead with it. Dashing out often is now almost the thing of the past, staying in is the new cool. So, may we suggest the times you can think pink when at home?

Be it for brunch, cocktail parties, or dates, these dresses mentioned below from Ananya Panday's style archives won't cost you comfort and won't take more than a second for folks at the other end of the call to recognise what a gorgeous outfit you've worn. Calling all non-lovers of fashion as well to give this ever-wow colour a shot and you won't let yourself log out from this euphoria again.

Ruffles have walked every mile to show that keeping one's style fun is the ideal way to do 'fashun'. The 23-year-old loves a quirky game and this I Love Pretty dress with two fabrics that came close together to create a bombshell mini outfit has our heart. The off-shoulder number entailed a printed pink satin ruffle top that was affixed to a latex tight-fit black skirt. Ami Patel styled this look with pointed-toe pumps for this diva.

With a mini pink dress around you'll never fail to deliver the look that's on your to-do list. Call it a date or a girls' party night with this glossy and body-hugging bubblegum pink latex dress. The sleeveless outfit from Oh Polly came with a deep neckline and a back design you often spot on sports bras. The stunning girl wore this with tie-up blocked heels.

Ready for a red-carpet moment? Time to spill glamour, girls. The Liger actress recently wore a strapless gown as styled by Meagan Concessio. This blush pink gown bore a pearl finish, hence that intense shine. Naeem Khan's satin creation had a mini V-neck detail making a case for plunging neckline and those pleats that opened into a pretty flare and settled on the floor look simply magical. Let there be no limit to shine, her jewellery speaks for itself. How striking!

Don't want to lean towards the extra route when on a date? Ananya's Alice McCall lace dress bore a V-neck, bishop sleeves and her frilled hem made her look ultra-adorable. You can wear silver slingback heels or just let it pass. Because virtual dates can be kept perfect with just an ensemble and minimal accessories.

Blazers on your mind? Reach to a cool dress. You might go for a regular blazer to wear through work meetings, but what about after-parties? Don't let the boss babe in you lie flat. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress wore a pleated skirt-suit that looked intriguing with a V-neck, lapels, and of course, the dramatic caged detail that stood right on her midriff. Ananya's ensemble saw a finishing touch with black shimmery peep-toe heels and tear-drop heels with a touch of white.

