5 Times Ananya Panday showed us how to be a cool cargo pants girl

Here's looking at you pants season. Time to soothe our trust issues with monsoon-apt comfy pants for we found some cool catches, courtesy of Ananya Panday. Summer shorts are no longer on our minds and now it's the moment for cargo pants. Fortified with an equal measure of comfort and chic, may these be your new go-to from grocery shopping to lunches and dates. Fashion souls, let's get to winning-style business.

Summer is nowhere to be seen or felt again but denim is a dream that stays. So spiffy! You can pair your blue denim cargo high-waisted pants as the Gehraiyaan girl did with a cropped maroon corset top which had white contrast stitch detail and side cut-outs that complemented its hem. She rounded off her look with sporty shoes and gold hoop earrings.

Do you love her go-green look? The Liger actress' off-duty style featured a sleeveless ribbed crop top with mesh detail and cargo pants with a dashing fit. What if we told you the sky's the limit when we want to make our day look bright? Look at her sneakers and nothing could beat waterproof ones. So, make a wise choice and travel out free.

Some tangerine, blue, and lots of nice vibes. Let's get lunch and slaying, already! Go for a ribbed sleeveless crop top and combine it with blue high-waisted cargo pants. Bare that midriff and keep it simple with sneakers as shown by the Liger actress.

Let's get you to look camouflaged with all things head-turning. Look party-ready in this casual outfit ft. a bralette-style top with a plunging neckline and criss-cross detail from Label Frow. The 23-year-old rocked the crop top with camo-printed cargo pants and cut-out stilettos.

The best lewk 'to date'. Can't wait to chill and grab your favourite coffee with bae? Here's how to be a statement-maker in a Lioness outfit. Pick out a ribbed crop top with a tie-up lace studded detail and seal off your look with brick shade cargo pants. Make your day sporty with gold hoop earrings and multi-coloured sneakers.

Which is your favourite look? Let us know in the comments below.

