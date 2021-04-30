5 Times Ananya Panday showed us how to style a bralette

Bralette tops have been a raging fashion trend this summer and our very own Ananya Panday’s outfits give us great styling tips.

Ananya Panday has been a style inspiration for the millennial crowd as well as her Gen-Z crowd since the time she has stepped into this industry. Her casual and comfortable looks have caused quite a storm among the youngsters and her fashion can usually be defined as bold but beautiful. She carries every trend with utmost charisma and glam, and manages to pull off each trend effortlessly. The young actress has been spotted donning a bralette on several occasions and we are so in awe of all her looks. Here, we have listed a few of our favourite looks by Ananya Panday where she showed us how to style a bralette with great comfort and grace.

The millennial style queen, Ananya Panday was seen wearing a poised and sophisticated black pantsuit. The pantsuit featured tapered trousers and a matching single-breasted blazer decked in black rhinestones. Ananya gave her outfit a sultry and unique twist by wearing it over a black bralette. She accessorised it with simple stud earrings and a matching ring, along with strappy metallic heels.

Ananya is known for keeping her looks casual yet trendy that makes her millennial style icon today. She was seen keeping up with her casual image as she was spotted in a simple black bralette that she uniquely tied around her waist. The diva paired this with black, white and grey camouflage printed pants that were cropped at her ankles. She further enhanced the look with Steve Madden cut-out heels and gold rings.

When we are looking for something that is comfortable and classy there is no one we would rather turn to other than our very own - Ananya Panday. Donned in a blue floral print co-ord set, Ananya looked no less than a doll. The breezy outfit featured a mini skirt and a twisted bralette, which was layered with a matching oversized jacket with a puffy shoulder and narrow sleeve ends. The youth icon kept the look simple and made us drool over her flawlessness.

Ananya looked bold and stunning as she opted for a beige-coloured pantsuit that featured an olive bralette and baggy knee-length pants. The minimalism of the outfit was its best aspect and it added sophistication to her demeanor. The Pati Patni Aur Woh actress accessorised the luxurious look with a chunky layered gold necklace and added a pop of colour to the monotone look with a pair of strap-up orange sandals.

If there is something between stylish and sultry, Ananya Panday has managed to nail that! She was seen donning a lace top with embellished shoulder pads and a bralette that she styled beneath it. The actress paired the top with straight cut leather pants that were cropped above her ankles and featured a thick black belt and a buckle. Ms. Panday added a much-needed finishing touch with two-strap black stilettos and accessorised the already flawless look with a stack of rings.

Which bralette style by Ananya Panday looked the best according to you?

