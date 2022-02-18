5 Times Ananya Panday showed us how to style white outfits right before the warm weather kicks in

Even though our Bollywood leading ladies have seriously jumped into the colourful bandwagon, opting for white still remains to be their most comfortable choice. An all-white outfit is something that never really goes out of style and also completely effortless. White is also a great colour to wear in the warm weather since it has a soothing and cooling effect. Ananya Panday loves dressing in this soothing colour that most definitely brings out the best in her.

Ananya kept it simple in an all white Alice McCall button-up crop top styled with a pair of high-waist matching denim pants, with statement gold buttons. Over this, a white denim jacket with puff sleeves completed the ensemble. A pair of leopard printed bright orange pumps added a splash of colour to this all-white denim look. She accessorised her monotone look with gold hoops.

Ms. Panday aced classic whites along with the colour blocking game, as she stepped out in a monochrome look curated with Cult Gaia's Alma white shorts. The mini number came with a back patch pocket and front overlap feature that created an asymmetric vent. This was teamed with With Jéan's strapless fastened top. The corset top bore a hook and eye front closure and non-functional silver buckles placed on both sides with an elastic. Ananya added colour to the all-white look by throwing on a bright blue blazer and neon green pointed-toe pumps. She sealed the look with silver chunky chain hoops and juicy pebble rings.

Ananya’s quirky ensemble featured a white mesh jacket with cut-out details all over, and was held together in the front with one closure. The see-through jacket was layered over what seemed like a nude toned bralette that made the attire sultry without giving away too much. The jacket was teamed with a matching high-waisted knee-length skirt that added a touch of femininity to the quirky look. The actress added a winter-friendly element to her off-beat look with a pair of white thigh-high boots bearing about 2 inches of heel. She sealed the look with accessories from Gehna Jewellers that comprised dainty diamond studded hoop earrings and multiple diamond fingerings.

Ananya posed in yet another risqué that featured a sleeveless monokini bearing a plunging neckline and a gold hook that clutched both sides together forming the keyhole design in the front. The highlight of her look was the netted layer over her swimsuit. The ivory needle honeycomb cover slip dress added oomph to her minimalistic ivory maillot look. The SOTY 2 actress teamed it with chunky gold bangles and statement-making earrings from Vianage that matched with the gold hook in her outfit.

Apart from her gorgeous red carpet looks, Ananya Panday is popular for her chic off-duty looks. The young actress looked like a diva as she stepped out in an off-shoulder white corset top that hugged her body in the most flattering way, paired with white baggy pants. The top featured an elasticated neck with gathered details at the border along with elasticated sleeves. Ms. Panday added a pop of colour to the monotone attire by opting for hot pink strappy heels.

Which white outfit by Ananya Panday would you take inspiration from this spring season? Let us know in the comments below.

