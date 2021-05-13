5 Times Ananya Panday took up the soft dressing trend with extreme style

Ananya Panday’s basic soft dressing looks are something to look up to and get inspired by.

Soft dressing trend is basically dressing up in outfits that are casual, comfy and yet chic. Outfits that can be worn anytime, anywhere. Soft dressing is the perfect trend to follow this summer season since we all want to look chic but without having to put too much effort and without compromising on our comfort. This comfort dressing trend is creating a storm and Ananya Panday sure knows how to hop into it with utmost grace and charm. The millennial queen has managed to incorporate parts of her off-duty and at-home clothing into something that she chooses to go out in. Here, we have a list of five of our favourite Ananya Panday looks where she chose to put her comfort over everything else and still managed to look absolutely flawless.

Ananya was seen hanging out with her pups at home wearing a comfortable yet chic ensemble that a lot of young girls would love to wear. She was seen wearing distressed white denims and a pink cropped tank tee that flaunted her toned waist. The tee featured a deep neckline that added an alluring touch to the overall look. The actress kept the distressed look as simple as possible by ditching any kind of accessories.

Graphic tees are a major part of the soft dressing trend. Being the flag bearer of the Gen-Z fashion, Ananya took the athleisure wear up a notch. She sported distressed, high-waisted, white shorts paired with a relaxed fit casual tee in an earthy tone. The oversized graphic t-shirt looked extremely comfortable and uplifted the style game. The actress teamed the outfit with colourblock sneakers.

This outfit is definitely one of our favourite airport looks. Ananya Panday arrived in a casual aqua blue ensemble that looked so cozy and comfy that it made for the perfect travel outfit. She wore a crew neck oversized sweatshirt dress that featured droopy sleeves and a cute graphic bear on it. The hem of the long-sleeved mini dress had a ribbed detailing. The young actress paired her look with chunky white and pink sneakers and a tie-dye tote bag.

Count on Ananya Panday to use her formal work pants in the soft dressing trend. The actress was spotted wearing baggy formal trousers that featured a checked print and she paired it with a graphic white crop tee. Ananya effortlessly matched her formal pants with a casual t-shirt and the ensemble looked super chic and comfy. She teamed the look with chunky white sneakers and a white handbag.

Our Gen-Z girl, Ananya Panday added a dash of quirk to her soft dressing look with kiwi printed green baggy pants. She was donned in a white crop top with a pair of baggy trousers designed by Selam Fessahaye. The actress looked summer ready and accessorised her outfit in neutral tones with white heels and gold jewellery pieces like a statement neckpiece and chunky hoops.

Which soft dressing look by Ananya Panday did you like the best?

