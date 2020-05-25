5 Times Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli proved their couple style is UNBEATABLE

Whether they heading out of the city or attending an event, the fashionable duo always make a statement with their style!

When Virat Kohli and tied the knot, they set the world into a frenzy. The couple didn't shy away from the media's attention even before that and attended red carpet events, cricket matches and supported each other much before that. The duo was then dissected and every move scrutinised, including their fashion sense.

Both the actors had an easy-going style and prefer comfort over everything else. But when they need to dress up, nobody cleans up as well as they do!

Whether they are heading to a red carpet, a wedding, or even to another city, they always manage to set a trend with what they're wearing.

Take a look at Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's couple style.

When it comes to off-duty ensembles, it is all about comfort for the couple. Anushka and Virat prefer simple well-fitted tees and pants, usually in neutral tones. They like to keep it classy and minimal and not go over-the-top with bright colours.

When they feel extra-cute, the duo even try to match in their own way! Both Anushka and Virat sported striped shirts for their off-duty look in this adorable picture!

They also dress according to the occasion. On New Years Eve, Anushka switched up her simple outfits for a snazzy silver dress while Virat kept it classy with a simple gingham blazer!

But it is not just their dresses and pants they look good in. When need be, the two don't hesitate from rocking desi outfits and still looking great together! Virat looked handsome in this kurta-pajama set and Anushka looked like a vision in a neutral-toned saree!

A couple that slays together, stays together and don't they know it! The skipper looked dashing in a formal black suit and tie while Anushka kept it classy in a pair of formal pants and a feathered crop top, ensuring they slayed the red carpet together and gave couple goals!

What do you think of Virat and Anushka's coulpe style? Who according to you is the best-dressed couple in Bollywood? Let us know in the comment section below.

