5 Times Anushka Sharma gave her casual wardrobe an EXPENSIVE luxurious twist

has always been the one to bring something new to the table especially when it comes to her style. The actress has been making quite a lot of heads turn with her easy and chic style and there’s no denying that. While the new mom has been making quite a lot of headlines, she still manages to stay updated with the new trends that come up. While rocking some of the most trendy attires, she does manage to give it a luxurious twist with her expensive finds and here’s proof:

Yesterday, the actress shared a series of pictures looking like a true Gen-Z in a pair of flared jeans and a white crop top. Flared jeans are making a comeback and the actress styled this high-waisted pair with a white Alexander Wang bomber jacket and a monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag that added extra oomph to the look.

Talking about her expensive finds, the actress also picked out this striped Balenciaga shirt approximately worth INR 66,000 to go with her baggy mom jeans. She chose a sleek bun and a pair of white sneakers to round off the look.

When it comes to Anushka Sharma, the actress is obsessed with her crossbody bags and this Louis Vuitton pochette bag worked as a great addition to her casual look. Approximately worth INR 2 lakhs, the actress styled it with a pair of black pants, a white crop top and a cropped trench coat making it for a chic airport look.

Talking about adding a luxurious twist to her wardrobe, the actress also picked out an oversized Balenciaga tee and styled it with her Louis Vuitton bag. With baggy mom jeans and chunky sneakers, Anushka rounded off the casual airport look like a pro!

Sharma has always been a fan of oversized tee and when it comes down to her love for luxurious labels, she does try and bring something new to the table. The actress picked out this graphic Moschino tee and styled it with a pair of black pants.

What do you think of Anushka’s casual style? Let us know in the comments section below.

