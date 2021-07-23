5 Times Anushka Sharma gave us major style lessons on layering jackets to the airport

loves to keep her style comfy and casual. Initially, her airport looks painted a picture of a stylish high school girl living the best part of her life sporting chic athleisure wear. But the diva soon embraced the fashion world’s changing trends and spruced up her style with stylish pieces that are both comfortable and casual but also got an oomph factor to them. While we dug a bit deeper into her looks we understood how Anushka is playing with her jackets to make her casual looks seem extraordinary. Here are 5 times Vamika’s mom turned the airport into a runway with her dapper jackets.

Anushka picked a cropped beige trench jacket from Burberry and teamed it with a classic white T-shirt and a pair of black trousers. Her offbeat jacket came with shoulder tabs and belt detailing on the sleeves and was a winning choice for a flight. She carried a Louis Vuitton cross-body bag featuring an olive green strap that complemented her off-duty look perfectly.

She took airport-style a notch higher donning head to toe denim with a street-style touch. The Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress paired her long ripped denim Dhruv Kapoor trench coat with Zara flared jeans. Her double-breasted long jacket was one of a kind and featured an inbuilt belt and patchworked pockets and shoulder cuts. White Adidas sneakers, black sunglasses and a roomy tote completed her high-spirited dapper look.

Wearing a white Iron Maiden T-shirt tucked into high-waisted black trousers, Anushka Sharma’s travel-ready look was everything fun and fab. The highlight of her look was the patchworked denim jacket that came in the shades of white, sky blue and dark blue. She picked the same statement jacket on another flight journey teaming it up with a black tank top and patchworked denim trousers. Her versatile denim jacket can also be styled in multiple ways and is a must-have in every girl’s wardrobe.

Anushka injected a bolt of colour to her black look with a bright yellow denim jacket from the label Kanika Goyal. Her offbeat jacket bore button detailing and patchwork speech bubbles and the diva looked stunning in her crop top-jacket combo. She elevated her fuss-free look with glossy lips, dewy makeup and blow-dried hair.

Her all-black look was dope in every way and was perfect to make heads turn in the airport. She picked black sports bralette and matching pants from H&M and spiced up the look with a quirky black cropped jacket from Essé that featured mock front pockets and cut-out details on its long sleeves. Keeping her makeup neutral, the diva complemented her look with a black Fendi bag and neutral-toned sneakers from Yeezy Mafia. Anushka looked jaw-droppingly stunning in her all-black look and her jacket was the game-changer of the look.

Which of her 5 jacket styles to the airport do you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.

Also Read | Ananya Panday to Bella Hadid: Celebs who proved pantsuits and bralettes are always better together