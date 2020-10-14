5 Times Anushka Sharma preferred simplicity over extravagant desi looks and still looked GORGEOUS 

As much as Anushka Sharma can carry off anything, she has preferred to keep her looks simple and fuss free with elegant outfits.

is by far one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood today. The diva can not just dance and act but also has an excellent sense of humour and fashion! Sharma has won multiple awards for her bold and daring style which makes us want to take a deeper look into her closet.

When it comes to ethnic wear, Sharma has a kitty of her favourite labels with her. And while most of them are opulent and extravagant, she has always preferred to keep it simple and minimal. Take a look at her simplest outfits Anushka Sharma has sported and won over our hearts with.

For the promotions of Sui Dhaaga, Anushka Sharma picked out a simple white anarkali with detailed embroidery on it in white. She styled this look with white leggings, matching juttis and a simple white dupatta. Golden chaandbalis with white beads completed her head-to-toe white look.

Another simple look was by Sharma's favourite designer Sabyasachi. She picked out a royal blue kurta and styled it with a matching sharara with a heavy gold border. A gold and blue dupatta and simple golden earrings completed her look.

Sporting yet another classic look, Anushka picked out a black ethnic suit with minimal gold prints on it. To jazz things up, she draped a sheer black dupatta with minimal golden work on it. Matching juttis completed this look.

Making black her go-to colour, Anushka also picked out an ethnic outfit that featured a contemporary silhouette. Her sheer black kurta bore white panels and she wore a pinstripe slip beneath and matched it with similar pants. Oversized silver earrings and kohl-lined eyes completed her look.

Even at the airport, Anushka opted for an elegant silk organza outfit in a white shade that she styled with a pastel pink sharara, to make for a muted-toned and elegant look. She carried a large tote bag with her and peachy lips completed the diva's look.

Which of Anushka Sharma's simple outfits would you like to steal? Comment below and let us know.

