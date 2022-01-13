5 Times Anushka Sharma proved cropped jackets are flatteringly cool that can play as must-haves in winter

Thursdays are for throwback they say. What we have here today is a guide that's simply apt for winter. We've already spilled one reason for you to stay hooked and trust us looking back at history this time around will be a treat because who can do away without taking notice of the appeal of a good chic jacket? Whether you've been on a travel hiatus or at home counting minutes to the next day, this edit will teach you how to put yourself on a toasty status as the season yearns for urgent pick-me-up via cosy clothes.

Jackets often grab most attention but you're not entitled to stick to keeping it regular and non-trendy. Enter cropped jackets for effortlessly winning looks and trust us these take less than a jiffy to trigger the fashion crazy mode in you. Think we're throwing more hype? Take a look at Anushka Sharma's cropped jackets and you'll know how worth-it these look.

Where's the lie when we say, "I like me better in yellow"? Thinking of Lauv's song, yeah? A jacket that brings colour and glamour to the table, can never underplay a look. Here's the hero of a denim jacket that featured multiple buttons and cool patchwork from Kanika Goyal's Label which the Jab Harry Met Sejal actress styled with a black crop top and ripped jeans. If you're heading out, take a backpack and sports shoes to wrap up your look.

Can't think of anything else other than black to take you through winter? We see you're in the right direction. Throw a monotone look but keep it edgy. The Sultan starlet picked out a black sports bra and took a shot at layering up with Essé's cropped jacket that came with mock front pockets and cut-outs placed right on both sleeves. She teamed this with trousers from H&M. Yeezy Mafia's sneakers and Fendi's black tote was just too striking all together.

Here's to denim that ages like fine wine. It's been a limelight-grabbing number always and the 33-year-old's cropped blue jacket with zipper details looked doubly dashing with the tucked-in white tee and high-waist checkered trousers. She kept her casual look as sporty as Virat Kohli's with white sneakers and sunnies. Just one of those you're all for twinning with your man.

The 33-year-old knows just how to make stand-out choices and her airport style makes us vouch for it. Just look at her sartorial game here. Dressed in a beige cropped jacket designed with shoulder tabs and mini belts on both the sleeves, Anushka brought a white crew-neck tee and black trousers that cropped right above her ankles to weave her jet-set outfit together. Her accessories such as the Louis Vuitton cross-body with a coin bag and sneakers were too perfect.

When you can't decide how to go about with the spotlight-making route, a denim jacket can easily hijack the hearts of many. Go for a blue cropped jacket just like Vamika's mother chose to compliment her breezy tiered maxi dress and sneakers.

Which jacket looks chic? Let us know in the comments below.

