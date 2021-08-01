5 Times B town beauties showed us how to up the ante with bell sleeved outfits

It’s official: Bell sleeves are going nowhere because we’ve stacked them up inside our wardrobe. We looked for a not-so-little element of drama that can be added to our outfit and we found the perfect answer in these. It has the potential to make a fun, classy, and comfortable statement. Nothing quite like the sleeve that can command not just your casual ensembles but also wedding-friendly ones. Isn’t this the fashion goal we’re aiming to achieve? A pretty sleeve, so much more to love and style up with.

Reach to the floral bar to keep your style quotient high, The Piku star, donned a Pratima Pandey ivory sheer maxi dress that featured bell sleeves as cuffs, floral embroidery, black polka dots, and ruffled hem. She sealed her look with desi three-tiered jhumkas and juttis.

The legend knows how to do it right no matter what she’s given to wear. The Hum Aapke Hain Koun actress, picked out a Prabal Gurung knee-length black dress printed with floral. The gorgeous star’s slit bell sleeves sat on her elbows effortlessly which gave her the license to skip hand accessories. She rounded her lookout with earrings, fingering, and black ankle-strap stilettos.

The Bareilly Ki Barfi actress who is always on a fashion roll opted for a lime green pastel-hued outfit that looked so irresistibly calming. The Fatima Shaikh lace number had a lot up its sleeve from the knotted cold-shoulder, puff, wristbands, and ruffles at the cuffs. With circular earrings and a broad fabric waist belt, she proved she’s always the best dressed in town.

Cheers to reigning in red when you go gout to meet your pals! , the supremely talented star wore The Pink Porcupine dress consisted of printed cats on the bodice and pleated sleeves that looked anything but overboard. Throw a pair of white sneakers and tie your hair up into a side pony. Head turns guaranteed (10x)

Brunchin’ soon? Cheers to looking stunning and too-glam-to-handle. The Laxmii star, Kiara Advani showed us what a magic floral and white ensemble can do when clubbed as a set. The high-waisted trousers complemented her printed top that consisted of a tie-up feature and sleeves that flew down from her elbows opening into a bell-like shape. Cat-eye sunnies and nude pumps that twinned with her lacey bralette made us want to wear this overall fit asap.

Whose bell-sleeved outfit did you like the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Hailey Bieber’s Alessandra Rich black gown is OOTN done fabulously right; Yay or Nay?