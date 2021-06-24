5 Times Bhumi Pednekar in gowns showed us what luxe and elegance is all about

There’s no going wrong here.

Echoing candidness since 2015, the Dum Laga Ke Haisha actress has been making news for her hard-to-forget acting mastery. Is there something we’ve forgotten to mention here? Her sartorial stories leave an unparalleled impact behind, the one with coolness and fabulousness. “How do you do so effortlessly and damn good, always?” This is the question we’ve been meaning to ask her for a while now. You’ll see her transition from crop tops to lehengas and gowns like it’s no big deal and that’s what an effortless diva does.

We’ve lately been obsessed with her choice of gowns, though they seem hard to come by for one to snag. It’ll give you tips on how to roll up a full-length dress for all the events that are due to step into your inbox.

Exuding princess vibes in a Sameer Madan deep aubergine strapless gown. The dress was designed in patterns of textured roses and also entailed ruffle layers. Opt for a choker necklace to put the floral power forward.

Nobody does it better than the Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actor. We're talking about perfecting whatever she's been given. Bhumi was dolled up in a purple full-sleeve metallic gown by stylist Pranita Shetty. Ali Younes's silk breezy organza gown had a thigh-high slit, a plunging neckline, and a front bow tie.

Winning and gracing our hearts in a gold one-shoulder gown, the Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare looked radiant and how. The gold-hued dress featured a sheer plunging neckline and exaggerated bow detail wrapped at the waist.

The love affair with an all-white outfit is meant to go strong. Bhumi looked flawless in a white front slit-gown by Nikhil Thampi. The full-sleeved plunging neckline fuels up the hue and if extra is what you wish to be, you’ll love the extra flowy details settled on the floor. This makes for a perfect date night look. And a red pout is a must!

Casually putting up a hot show in a tulle strapless red gown. The thigh-high slit dress featured ruffles with layered tules that bore not-so-obvious pleats and trimming borders. She tied up the entire look with silver ankle-strap heels.

Which gown is your favourite? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Hailey Bieber in Paris: 3 ritzy outfits that will take you from morning to night and leave you gaping for more

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Share your comment ×