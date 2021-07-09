5 Times Bhumi Pednekar graced our screens in skirts and made us add them to our hearts and closets

Enter: A skirt story! The one that’ll show you what effortless stands for and will forever remain a compliment-worthy number. Read on to see how to work below the knee-length skirts.

Skirts have lived long enough to prove to us all how it has seen the many runways, designers, and celebrity closets. While they’re obtainable in abundance, exploring what may comfort you may be a little confusing. Where does your preference lie? Minis, midis, or maxis? A very notable point: All of these can take your style game to new heights but that’s with the right lessons. While mini skirts are tailored mostly for informal events, anything below your knee can take you to all formal events making for a “the-chicest-girl-just-dropped-by” kinda look.

Ready to dust off your iconic knee-length skirts from your wardrobe so you can give it a post-lockdown twist? While we followed the same rut as you the previous year, we turned to seek help from actress Bhumi Pednekar’s fashion moments. They make for undeniably must-see looks.

The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actress looks elan in a black midi-length slit skirt that featured tie-up details at the side and was clubbed with a crisp cream shirt and cinched at the waist with a leather belt that consisted of a golden buckle. With pointed-toe pumps and wallet, she was all ready for the dinner night looking WOW.

The code for donning floral in times of new normal is pretty! Bhumi chose a full-sleeved white knit crop and teamed it with a slit black and white printed skirt. Her smile made it look beyond perfect!

Go green always! Is there anybody better than the Durgamati actress who can teach you about how to love the green planet? She opted for a bottle green ankle-length pleated skirt and combined it with an organza full-sleeved light green top that bore a cute bow and pointed-toe heels.

The mania for co-ord sets can’t go amiss. Bhumi dressed up in a white crop top that was designed with puffy sleeves and wrapped it up with a tiered midi skirt that bore ruched details.

Too many animal printed ensembles in your closet? But a flowy satin skirt will always be a standout one for a night out. The Dum Laga Ke Haisha starlet complemented this glossy printed skirt with a black full-sleeved turtleneck top and strappy heels. That’s the way to hop into the many joys of black.

