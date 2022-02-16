5 Times Birthday Boy Ed Sheeran made a bold statement in the most WACKY pantsuits

British singer and songwriter Ed Sheeran is today one of the biggest musical artists in the world. The Thinking Out Loud singer who turns 30 today, began writing songs when he was just 11 years old and has come a long way since. Ed has also dabbled with acting and is most known for his appearances in the show, Game of Thrones and the film Yesterday.

One of Taylor Swift's best friends, the duo have collaborated on at least three songs together and the singer was even part of her Red Tour, a couple of years ago. For his red carpet appearances, Ed who had been keeping a low profile stepped up his fashion game and has been sporting more unique prints and bold coloured numbers on the red carpet. Take a look at his top 5 wacky outfits so far.

At the MTV VMAs, Ed picked out a pair of black trousers and shirt and topped it off with a statement Versace gold and black blazer that ensured he stood out on the red carpet.

At the GQ Men of the Year awards, Ed ensured all eyes were on him as he struck a pose in a multicoloured blazer lent to him by Sir Elton John! Apparently, the legendary singer loaned the Joker and the Queen singer his clothes after telling him that Ed had dressed terribly for the last 10 years!

For the MTV EMAs, Ed sported a velvet suit in bright blue and orange shades as he struck a pose for the shutterbugs. He wore the unconventional suit over a simple white shirt and black tie, complete with black dress shoes for his red carpet appearance.

At the NRJ music awards held at Cannes in 2021, the Shape of You singer put on a black suit with metallic gold pinstripes in an abstract pattern. He styled this over a white shirt and black tie, complete with black dress shoes.

For the BRIT Awards in 2021 where the singer was nominated for Artist of the Year, he cut a sharp look in a cobalt blue suit on the red carpet. He looked dapper in the eccentric shade and styled it over a simple white shirt and black tie with an abstract print on it. A pair of black dress shoes and a statement watch completed his look.

What are your thoughts on Ed's choice of outfits recently? Do you like that he is experimenting more with his choice of outfits? Comment below and let us know.

