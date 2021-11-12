5 Times Birthday Girl Anne Hathaway showed us there's no such thing as too much sparkle

One of the actresses who has left an ever-lasting impression with her films is undoubtedly Anne Hathaway. The Devil Wears Prada star gave us one of the best fashion films of all time and numerous remarkable outfits on the red carpets that followed. Anne Hathway turns 39 today and we delve into the times when the Princess Diaries actress showed us that there is no such thing as too much sparkle.

The Academy Award winner dazzled in a brilliant gold mini dress with heavy sequin work and cut-outs around her neck for the Costume Designers Guild Awards. The actress kept the rest of her look simple with a stylish pixie hairdo, glittery t-strap heels and a statement diamond bracelet.

Following that, the actress who has also won a Golden Globe Award-winning starlet sported a dress with a halter neckline and fitted bodice. With a pattern of sequins running through the lengths of the dress, it highlighted her figure well. A pair of peep-toe stilettos, centre-parted sleek hair and minimal makeup completed Hathaway's look.

For an appearance on a talk show, the Love and Other Drugs actress showed us how to seriously upgrade a simple LBD with a load of sequins! A mini dress paired over a black pantyhose and complete with black pumps made for an effectively simple yet glamorous look. Her freshly cropped locks were parted to one side and a big smile completed her look.

Even when she was pregnant, Anne Hathaway's looks were all about the glam! For the Vanity Fair Oscars after party, she looked sleek and stylish in a black sheer dress with a black bodice. It featured gold sequins over, the Naeem Khan number was roomy enough for her growing belly and she looked stylish yet sophisticated in it.

Showing off her post-pregnancy glow, the actress was all about the sparkle and shine for her most recent appearance. She glistened in a shimmery gold dress with a deep, plunging neckline and exaggerated sleeves with a bodice that hugged her hourglass figure from waist down. Poker-straight centre-parted hair, filled-in brows, tinted lips and an emerald clutch were all she needed to elevate her look.

Here's wishing the ultimate diva and princess at heart, a very happy birthday!

ALSO READ: Kiara Advani's workout friendly outfits will show you how to revisit gym in style