5 times Bollywood actresses combined their love for white and OTT sleeves!

Through last year white was the chosen shade of the season(s). Here's how Anushka Sharma, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Alia Bhatt and more, combined this colour with one of the biggest trends of the season.

Any outfit gets an instant facelift with just one OTT factor and 2019 (and SS 2020) were all about that one statement feature. Large bows, long trains and exaggerated frills ruled the runway and even your favourite Bollywood divas’ closets. Another trend that really ruled the fashion circuit, was OTT sleeves. From puffy off-shoulder sleeves to over-exaggerated peasant sleeves.

We already spoke about how they have been LOVING white throughout the year. We’ve rounded up a few times when your favourite celebrities combined these huge trends all in one.

Ananya Panday

Ananya keeps coming back to I Love Pretty ensembles especially for night outs. She loves OTT trends and dresses with sequins. This white number with the quirky belt with a slogan completely fit her personality to a T. The sheer futuristic puffy sleeves just completed the look.

Sharma wore this Sonam Parmar Jhawar mini dress for a party. This power shoulder mini dress is ideal for a dinner party, the texture on the white helps give a little bit of movement to the dress.

DP did OTT sleeves with even broader denim pants. She tucked in this bouffant sleeves top by Esha Sethi Thirani into her big denim. Thank god for her svelte frame that carried off all of the puffiness with panache.

Ahuja

For a leading award show, the fashionista brought out this Ezra Couture gown. The exaggerated shoulders, puffy sleeves cuffed at the elbow gave this outfit a vintage twist.

Kriti Sanon

She combined frills, lace and fringe in this Deme Love cropped top. She paired this top with a structured mini to balance it out.

We love spotting trend patterns. Would you try the OTT sleeve trend?

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

ALSO READ: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra: Celebs in white gowns that made a fashion statement

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×