5 Times Bollywood proved white and black checkered prints were made to make power moves

Don’t mind us ‘checking’ on your wardrobe must-haves. How many checkered print outfits are too many? These prints are worth favouring because they’re easy to carry and come with zero fuss.

Does looking at checkered prints conjure up nostalgia? Keeping up with age-old checks is no puzzle and you can pull it off even if you aren’t fluent with the sartorial world. It’s simple and versatile that blends along with anything that is paired up with and trusts us when we say, “old is always the new cool”. The realm of checks keeps on giving so you can make a statement every single time. Street style, office-ready outfit, airport look, or a party-ready number, you have so many options and colours to choose from.

Are you a little confused and need help from the pros? Let’s take some help from the B-town’s fashion-forward troop. Scroll on!

Ready to make a grand and head-turning entry at the office party? With the concept of best of both worlds- formal and informal, the Khaali Peeli actress, Ananya Panday opted for a coordinate set. The full-sleeved crop top and the mini skirt both featured buttons and asymmetric hemlines. To club it all together, she picked cut-out black heels.

The one star who will never make it to the sadly dressed list has to be , the Raazi heroine who is sure a believer in experimentation. She will forever have tales for you when it’s about playing dress-up. Dressed up in a dress that was highlighted in hues of pink, designed with a floor-length cape, and gave room for a plunging neckline. She twirled looking pretty in the mini fit and a pair of blocked heels.

Keep the comfy-ness going wherever you are. Taking a break on the sea sand with a book at the front feels serene just at the thought of it as I write this. Imagine the London Confidential actor who witnessed it IRL. She casually posed in a mini playsuit that was tailored with a cold shoulder.

Saying touchdown with a megawatt smile and top-notch style in a Maison Margiela blue and checkered dress. , the Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actress used a black belt to tweak it to a shirt which she teamed with black leggings, boots, and a bag.

The Stree starlet, , is incredibly gifted in the sense that anything she wears makes for a stellar look. With her smiles and effortless style game, we know she’s somebody we need to look up to. The bubbly beauty donned an ASOS one-shoulder mini dress that bore a choker-like neck detail that was attached to the sleeve which had a bow on it. She threw a pair of lace-up heels to wrap the dress that is perfect for an evening outing.

Who donned the checkered print outfit the best? Let us know in the comments below.

For more Fashion & Beauty updates, follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra Jonas inspires us to glam up our closet with polka dots

Credits :INSTAGRAM

Share your comment ×