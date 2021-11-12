5 Times Bollywood’s IT couple Deepika Padukone & Ranveer Singh dressed ALIKE at different events

Bollywood's most sought-after and IT couple is undeniably Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. It's no secret that their love brewed on the sets of RamLeela and since then they have become the most loved stars of the country. Since their marriage, they have been regarded as the most fashionable and hip duo in the industry setting new couple goals every day. Whether it's their mushy posts on Instagram or sharing the screen, they have always left us gushing with love.

When it comes to their sartorial choices, Ranveer is definitely the quirky one while his better half is quickly catching up to him. While the love birds have twinned on several occasions including on their wedding receptions, these two have also accidentally dressed somewhat alike at separate events. Before their upcoming anniversary, we take a close look at some of their similar styles.

As co-ords are going strong now, this couple didn't step back from showing their love for it. Ranveer wore a baby pink co-ord outfit that included a jacket with oversized sleeves that he paired over flared pink denim. Pink sneakers and a blue bucket completed his look. Deepika too wore a cropped jacket and pants from Alberta Ferretti while sporting heels and danglers with hair high in a ponytail.

Red pantsuits seem to be everybody's favourite. Ranveer in his quirkiest best wore a double-breasted red suit with a matching beret, aviator sunnies and a stick. Deepika too wore a Jacquemus red pantsuit, a rather baggy one that she styled with a pair of sneakers. Statement jewellery and subtle makeup rounded off her look.

Purple also seems to be very eye-catching. At 2018's Umang event, Ranveer wore a velvet purple suit with a matching waistcoat looking all dapper. While Deepika on the 2019 Cannes visit, wore an edgy purple pantsuit by Mao. Side-parted straight hair, kohled eyes, nude lips she totally nailed the look.

Stripes are no longer boring as this couple have proved so. Deepika again wooed everyone in a white and blue pantsuit. However, what caught our attention the most was her contrasting orange heels from Stuart Weitzman. This Loewe number also bore black lapel collars and wore gold dangler earrings by Misho Designs. Matching flared pants and rectangular sunnies rounded off her boss lady look. Ranveer wore a navy blue suit with white stripes in his formal best. White sneakers and sunnies looked quite the match.

For the Pre-Oscar dinner party, Deepika wore a print on print maxi dress from the French label, Duro Olowu and equally eye-catchy Louboutin heels while carrying a red clutch. She kept her makeup neutral and styled her hair into beachy waves. Ranveer wore an alphabet print co-ord set from Versace staying true to his style. White framed sunglasses and white sneakers left our eyes wide open.

