5 Times bride to be Alia Bhatt looked stunning in red ethnic attires

Alia Bhatt is all set to tie the knot this Friday with beau, Ranbir Kapoor and we can't keep calm! Fans are waiting to see a glimpse of the bride’s D-day outfit and we can't stop wondering what designer and colour she will opt for. But before she walks the aisle, let’s look down at all the times she chose breathtaking red ethnic attires as her choice of outfit.

Alia made hearts skip a beat as she appeared in a fiery red Sabyasachi saree. The diva was seen donning a strappy red blouse that came with a deep neckline to add to the oomph factor and was embellished all over to enhance its rich look. It was teamed with a red sheer saree that ended in a flared lehenga style instead of the typical pleats. Alia accessorised her look only with a pair of silver earrings from Sabyasachi and a tiny black bindi to ace the ethnic vibes.

Alia Bhatt stepped out in yet another Sabyasachi ensemble that comprised a deep red silk mashru kurta paired with a velvet gharara, and a hand-embroidered organza dupatta featuring a gold border. While the velvet gharara added an old school touch to her ensemble, the strappy kurta gave it a sultry spin. The Brahmastra actress completed the look with heavy gold earrings.

Alia Bhatt’s Indo-Western dress from Sabyasachi would make a perfect bridesmaid wear. The maroon-red off-shoulder number was decked in polka dots all over with a thick gold border and architectural print running along the hemline. Alia completed the attire with Sabyasachi’s characteristic Bengal tiger belt that cinched at the waist. The large chandbali earrings further amplified the look and added a touch of traditional to the outfit.

For a Durga Puja, the bride-to-be chose a red saree from the Jaipur-based label Picchika. The drape featured black botanical prints hand painted on its silk organza base, and was topped off with gota patti work. Bhatt paired her saree with a simple sleeveless blouse. Instead of piling on trinkets, she wore nothing but a pair of gold jhumkas and a small bindi with her outfit.

Giving us yet another astonishing ethnic look in red, Alia donned a red kurta palazzo set from the shelves of Ekaya. The handwoven banarasi silk kurta featured full sleeves and was decked in whte chikankari work. The short kurta was teamed with matching palazzo pants and an embellished silk dupatta. The RRR actress completed her look with statement gold earrings, gold kolhapuris and a tiny black bindi.

Which colour do you think will Alia Bhatt opt for on her wedding day? Let us know in the comments below.

