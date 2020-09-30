  1. Home
5 Times celebs made a statement in colourful eyeshadow and took their makeup game to the next level

If you didn’t already know, colourful eyeshadow is the new cool and celebrities are making the most of this with this trendy makeup look!
Makeup has always been a fun way to play around with trends and fashion. It not only elevates your look but in some cases also makes a statement! You know Bollywood celebrities are always looking to make a statement and they have definitely learnt this art the right way. No matter what the occasion you'll, always see them taking their makeup game to a whole new level. Here are our top 5 favourites! 

Priyanka Chopra and her love for coloured eyeshadow know no bounds. From red carpets to casual parties, she’s always making the most of her glam game and this particular marsala shadow is our favourite. The actress matched it with her bold lip while it served as the only pop of colour for her all-white Balmain outfit. 

Kiara Advani’s love for bright shadows and liners dates back quite a few years ago. The actress gave a graphic twist while she played with colours on her eyes. 

Deepika Padukone took things to the next level as she took the Cannes red carpet by a storm. She matched her forest green dress with matching smokey eyeshadow and made a statement. The actress surely knows her way around OTT looks and this one surely seems to steal the show!

Sara Ali Khan is next on our list and her idea of OTT is going all out. She chose a rainbow eye look and boy were we surprised! Usually, BTown celebs stick to their comfort zones but Sara surely showed the world how it's done! 

Lastly, we have Sonam Kapoor who is often taking things up a notch with her makeup. While she loves experimenting with clothes, makeup seems to be her new favourite obsession and this coloured eye look has our heart! 

What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments section below. 

For more Fashion & Beauty updates: Follow @pinkvillafashion

Also Read: Tara Sutaria, Kareena Kapoor Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: 6 Times celebs showed how to rock white lehengas

Credits :instagram, getty images

