5 Times celebs unveiled the secret code to style hoodies

If you waited over the past months for the monsoon to remind you of cushion-like and warm hoodies, have you stocked them now? The best part about these cozy-worthy fits is that they can work overtime if need be. Case in point: Even after this season fades out. You need to prep for the winter too that’s going to be cold and will demand a quick closet refresh with many-layered outfits.

Whether you want to go for a dressier look or keep it pared down, hoodies aren’t disappointing. Celebs have shown hoodies can do a chic job if they teamed with an extra jacket or a coat. Does this sound too puzzling to pull off? Scroll and pick up a few tips to style yours. Is the rain bumming your stroll mood that will end up soak your favourite outfit? There’s a reason why rain-friendly trench coats exist. The American model, Bella Hadid donned a black Chrome Hearts hoodie which she clubbed with a Burberry laminated trench coat that so perfectly complements her overall high-fashion look with jeans, Dr. Martens x Lazy Oaf’s combat black boots, and red sunnies.

Black is the cool shade our wardrobe will forever need. Actress has one of the best airport-style archives and here’s another wherein she opted for an all-black look. The Givenchy glossy jacket with gold circular details, elastic cuffs, and the hemline was rounded off with a black hoodie which she wore as a dress. With black stay-ups, handbag, ankle-length boots, and circular sunglasses, she moved ahead in style.

Street style game on fleek and beyond. The supremely talented singer, Jennifer Lopez picked out an extra-furry and heavy Coach’s signature shearling coat which she threw over a black hoodie and matching track pants. She sealed her OOTD with dual-toned sunnies, a mask, and uber-cool Timberland lace-up boots.

Hailey Bieber and black outfits are all that we need to stay up to the minute with fashion. She also is good at colour play. Just look what she did to a black hoodie, she styled it with a Philosophy Di Lorenzo Serafini animal print coat, denim pants, black bag, sunglasses, hoop gold earrings, polka dots socks that were made visible thanks to the rolled-up pants, and pointed-toe strappy pumps.

Gigi Hadid and tie-dye ensembles are a common sighting but here’s a not-so-regular layering done awesome. She wore her Bandier Wesley raglan hoodie over her black tee and she further partnered it with sweatpants and Aje Mimosa’s appliquéd white and black patch shirt which she left unbuttoned. Her gold necklaces, earrings, white eyewear, and white kicks made for a “wear-on-repeat-worthy look”.

