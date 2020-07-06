5 Times Dakota Johnson sported strapless dresses and proved they were made for her 

The 50 Shades of Grey actress has had her share of red carpets and events in lavish and casual strapless numbers. Take a look at the 5 best ones she has sported so far!

Dakota Johnson has always known how to make heads turn - whether it is on-screen or off it. The actress has starred in multiple roles so far including 50 Shades of Grey, How to be Single and more. Safe to say, she has had her own shade of red carpet appearances and events to attend as well.

On the red carpet, the actress has managed to wow fans with her choice of outfits. A particular favourite of hers is off-shoulder ones that show off her slender shoulder blades and collar bones.

A look we can't get over is that of Johnson in a black strapless ball gown that she wore to a red carpet, that featured a corset-like bustier top and opened into lavish layers of tulle. With her bangs styled in a messy updo, the actress and deep red lips, the actress looked nothing short of royalty.

From dresses to jumpsuits, Dakota loves them all. She styled this Gucci cherry print co-ord set in a simple and fuss-free manner. The strapless peplum top paired well with her flared pants. Her hair left loose and a simple glow with blush cheeks, completed her look.

Dakota seems to know how to make every colour look good on her. The actress donned an olive green off-shoulder ruffle strapless gown. She showed off her sculpted shoulders and swan neck by pulling her hair up into a classic, messy bun with a few tendrils left free.

Glamming up comes easy to the actress who opted for a sparkly silver Gucci gown for a red carpet event, that ensured she looked no less than a trophy in it!

Her messy loose hair, rosy glow and flush pink lips completed her red carpet look.

One of Dakota's best looks so far, was when she wore this strapless white laser-cut lace dress. She looked like a Parisian in the dress with a matte glow, deep pink lips, perfectly styled bangs and white stilettos to complete her look.

