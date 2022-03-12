5 Times Deepika Padukone aced bodysuits in ultra-glam styles and got our eyes hooked

Bodysuits are form-fitted garments that cover the torso and crotch area giving a perfect tucked in effect when paired with pants or shorts. A bodysuit, unlike a swimsuit or leotard, has snaps, hooks or velcro at the crotch. It has been in fashion for a long period of time and has witnessed its highs and lows on the trend scale. Deepika Padukone is one of the stars who clearly have made use of the aesthetics of bodysuits with her styling game. Be it a street style look, aerodrome fashion or promotional looks, the Pathan star has sported a bodysuit number of all kinds. Let’s take a look at 5 times she styled bodysuits in ultra-glam fashion!

Denim Bodysuit

Deepika Padukone looked fantabulous in her denim bodysuit teamed with printed denim joggers. The sleeveless Adidas X Ivy Park number featured a deep neckline and scooped back with zipper closure. The side cut-outs gave a sensuous vibe to her dashing look! Her denim bodysuit also bore a bustier bodice and stitch details that ran in an offbeat pattern adding oomph to her sporty chic look.

Halter-neck Bodysuit

For Gehraiyaan promotions, she also rocked a maroon halterneck bodysuit paired with wide-legged denim pants. Her Alix Nyc's rouge red bodysuit painted was made with jersey fabric and the criss-cross halter neckline gave it a sultry spin. Her snazzy look without the denim pants would also look great for a beach vacation. Her side-parted, partially sleek hairstyle was neatly gelled and brushed and the diva completed the style with her on-point makeup.

Ribbed Bodysuit

At first glance, you may think Deepika’s orange ribbed top is a casual tee-shirt but it's a bodysuit worth Rs 25,000 from the A.L.C X Petra Flannery Dia collection. For a dinner date, she looked stunning in her bright orange bodysuit and flared jeans. She styled the look with a pair of hoop earrings, chunky white sneakers and also carried a black Louis Vuitton shoulder bag. But what grabbed all eyes was her bright top which featured a collar along with buttons till mid-torso.

Black Bodysuit

Sporting a casual chic look, Deepika rocked an all-black look teaming her black Levi’s bodysuit with black high-waisted jogger pants that ended at her ankles. Her sleeveless, scoop neck bodysuit hugged her body tight and accentuated her curves. She opted for minimal makeup and styled her hair back with a yellow and black checkered print scarf and rounded off her sporty look with white shoes.

Athleisure Bodysuit

She rocked yet another black bodysuit for a date night and went all black with cool sweatpants and Louis Vuitton face mask worth Rs 25,835. She also carried a black Louis Vuitton monogram tote bag and gave her relaxed look a sporty touch with chunky black and white Nike sneakers. Her halter neck bodysuit gave a neat image with its crease-free fabric and form-fitted silhouette that defined Deepika’s envious body.

Which of her 5 stylish looks in bodysuits do you like the best? Tell us in the comments below.

