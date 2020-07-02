5 Times Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt dressed alike and gave us BFF goals 

Both the actresses are currently on top of their game when it comes to their careers. Turns out, they have more than their occupation in common! Check out all the times both the actresses sported eerily similar outfits.

In the world of fashion, trends keep coming and going. Fashion is always evolving, but as they stay, 'Style is eternal'.

Two actresses who are considered as the most stylish in Bollywood, are and . Whether they are at home, on the red carpet or out and about, they always manage to make heads turn with their outfits.

Both the actresses seem to have a similar sense of style as well. Be it their dresses, sarees or lavish red-carpet gowns, Deepika and Alia have sported outfits that could easily be mistaken for the other, multiple times. Considering how close both the actors are, we think their styles must have rubbed off on each other!

At the Cannes Film Festival last year, Deepika opted for a lavish green tulle dress by Giambattista Valli for the red carpet. Safe to say all eyes were on her and she made heads turn in the outfit!

Looking like the ultimate Barbie girl, Alia also opted for a tulle outfit in a Monsoori gown at the Filmfare awards back in 2018.

While promoting her latest film Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone donned a lovely hand-painted colourful saree by Sabyasachi Mukherjee. Statement earrings and bangles completed her ethnic look.

Alia too opted for a colourful number by the designer for an award ceremony. She too wore statement earrings. Only difference? Her saree bore the bright colours in the form of vertical stripes!

Polka dots are a must in every girl's wardrobe. Deepika Padukone wore the print in the form of a white maxi off-shoulder dress with a statement frill around her neck. Black stilettos and her hair pulled back into a simple ponytail completed her look.

Alia too wore the polka-dot print on a lace dress while promoting Raazi. A fan of simple looks, she too completed her look with stilettos and a clean ponytail.

A pattern both the actress' love, seems to be polka dots. Deepika donned a maxi neon pink polka-dotted dress with a matching cape by her favourite designer - Sabyasachi.

Alia too didn't hold back from opting for a green salwar suit in a polka-dot pattern, also by the same designer.

The last and final look that even left us stunned, was when both the actresses sported the same saree by their favourite designer.

Deepika donned a white organza number with white intricate embroidery all over and a glittery hem.

Alia Bhatt opted for the same Sabyasachi creation in a bright red hue!

Both the actresses even styled their hair into a sleek manner and completed their look with statement earrings.

What are your thoughts on both the actress' matching style and outfits? Comment below and let us know.

