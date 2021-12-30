5 Times Deepika Padukone convinced us to add ruffles to our wardrobe

Every time you spell party knows that your ensemble may look effortlessly incomplete without ruffles. These details spark up the kind of charm you wouldn’t imagine, call it pretty or the one that adds life to your ensemble, you’re bound to look the best dressed. If you haven’t yet reeled into the fun and cool hype of ruffles, here’s the 101 guide you need for a fabulous shot at perfecting party, ethnic or brunch-ready looks that are just a read away.

We picked out a few references from Deepika Padukone’s style diaries and by default, this gets us to reset our closet with trendy outfits. Ruffles were meant to win everyone’s vote and here’s hoping you’ll love it too.

Here’s a throwback to when the 83 actress showed us how to blaze up the red carpet glam in Jeddah recently. Shaleena Nathani picked out a pink strapless gown by Michael Cinco that was brimful of love and elegance. Starting with the pleats to the dramatic ruffled neckline and the hemline with myriad layers of the fabric painted a picture of a mermaid. Chopard’s teardrop diamond earrings accessorised her look in the most enviable way.

If saying a hello to a hue so jazzy and spellbinding is all it takes to re-introduce this to your closet, here you go. The Padmaavat starlet looked lovely in Sabyasachi’s monochrome saree that appeared with ruffles and what a team it is with that billowy sleeves and that pussy-bow detail attached to the blouse’s neckline. Those gold dusters looked impeccably stylish.

Not the one to take a risk? Here’s the style that deserves a shout-out for being simply top-notch. The one-shoulder pink ruffle top with broad ruffles and red paper bag pants with a tie-up belt looked impressive. And, those pointed-toe hot pink pumps prove there’s no limit to how much pink a look deserves to taste.

A regular attendee of the Cannes Film Festival with a truly eccentric array of gowns, this pink one turns out to be a favourite of many. It’s the exaggerated play of ruffles we call a win here. The Chennai Express actress donned an Ashi Studio plunging neckline high-low gown that had layers of ruffles that were doing all the talking here. And, what are those jaw-dropping sleeves on this pleated number? She wore it with pointed-toe pumps to lock up yet another red carpet look.

Make it monochrome, make it classy. Hope this is the mantra you’ll never break up with. Dressed in a white cut-sleeve blouse with a ruffled neckline that made us say party-ready already with just a glance at it, she had this clubbed with high-waist satin trousers that bore an elongated train that was held together with a belt. Classic black pumps always do good and here’s the proof.

